Reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the President-elect

President-elect Joe Biden has issued a tweet saying he's honored to be chosen to lead the country.
The Associated Press projected him as the winner Saturday morning, after calling Pennsylvania in his favor.
"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in the tweet. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not."
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
In a statement, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, called President-elect Biden "a public servant in the best sense of the term."
He also issued a pair of tweets: "The national nightmare of President Donald J. Trump ends in eleven weeks. President-elect Biden and all of us have work to do to undo the damage and bind our nation’s wounds."
Support Local Journalism
The national nightmare of President Donald J. Trump ends in eleven weeks. President-elect Biden and all of us have work to do to undo the damage and bind our nation’s wounds.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 7, 2020
He also congratulated his senate colleague, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: "Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless."
Congratulations to my colleague, Vice President-elect @SenKamalaHarris! Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 7, 2020
President Donald J. Trump has continued to call the projection "false."
After the projection was announced, he issued a statement, again claiming without evidence the "campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. "
Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez also released a statement: “The American people chose hope. They chose dignity and opportunity for all. They chose to build back better. And after four years of hate and division, they chose unity. Now it’s time for our nation to come together."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.