Republicans dominate races in Mercer County

Mercer County leaned Republican in Tuesday's general election, although many of the local offices were uncontested.

There were 8,816 ballots cast, including 5,505 Tuesday.

Voters rejected the Illinois constitutional amendment, with 6,142 voting no and just 2,106 voting yes.

Grace Simpson, a Republican, defeated Meeghan Lee 4,944-3,607 in the race for State's Attorney, and Republican Dan Swanson outpolled Democrat Christopher DeMink 6,120-2,384 in the 74th District of the Illinois House.

Republican Linda Koepke defeated Democrat Larry Stone 1,153-767 in the only contested County Board race (District 3). Republicans Rebecca Hawn (District 1), Kirby McLaughlin (District 2), Josh Frieden (District 4) and Gary Anderson (District 5) were unopposed.

Also winning uncontested races were Republican Win Stoller for State Senate District 37, Democrat Kristin Relander for Circuit Clerk, Republican Gregory Larson for county coroner and Democrat Peter Church for judge in the 14th Circuit Court.