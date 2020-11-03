Republicans lead Democrats in several Iowa Senate races

Several Eastern Iowa Senate seats looked to be staying in Republican control late Tuesday night.
Spillville Mayor Mike Klimesh, a Republican, was ahead of Democratic Decorah businessman Matt Tapscott in District 28, an open seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Michael Breitbach of Strawberry Point.
District 28 includes all of Allamakee and Clayton counties and parts of Winneshiek and Fayette counties.
Klimesh, who manages Graphics Inc. in Calmar and has served as Spillville mayor for 22 years, ran unsuccessfully for the Iowa House in 2010 and 2012, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported in February.
Tapscott, former chairman of the Winneshiek County Democrats, owns and operates Almost Home Early Learning-Naturally, a state-regulated in-home child care center, according to his website. He also serves as president of the Iowa Family Child Care Association.
Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, had a good-sized lead on Democratic challenger Eric Green of Monticello late Tuesday.
Zumbach, a farmer who has served in the Senate since 2013, and Green, a pizzeria owner, are competing to represent District 48, which covers most of Delaware County and parts of Linn, Jones and Buchanan counties.
Republican Sen. Craig Johnson of Independence was ahead of Democrat Pam Egli of Waverly late Tuesday in the race for Senate District 32.
Republican Jeff Reichman of Montrose had a lead on Democratic Sen. Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant for Senate District 42 in southeast Iowa.
Sen. Liz Mathis D-Hiawatha won Senate District 34 after running unopposed.
Elections without any results reported at 10 p.m. included the District 38 race between Republican Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg and Democrat Ivy Schuster of Searsboro. They are vying to succeed Republican Sen. Tim Kapucian of Keystone, who will retire in January.
Schuster works in information technology at Grinnell College and volunteers with political and women’s organizations and as a firefighter for the Searsboro Fire Department, according to her website.
Driscoll farms with her husband and is acting president of the Iowa County Farm Bureau. She created and runs the Ag in the Classroom program, which is used in schools and nursing homes, according to her website.
State senate terms are for four years.
