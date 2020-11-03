Republicans maintain wide edge on Henry County Board

"Nobody out of Kewanee, nobody on the western side of the district, we were definitely in the minority in those days," she said. "It's taken time and taken a lot of work and finding good candidates and finding a message. I believe voters of Henry County like the message we're offering."

Democratic county chairman Henry Murphy noted Democrats have had a hard time gaining seats on the board ever since redistricting from three districts to two.

"There are two Republican strongholds in each district," he said. "As you can see, we didn't win. Another problem is that the Orion area has no representation, but that is what it is."

