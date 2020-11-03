Republicans maintain wide edge on Henry County Board

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Board may have had a Republican sweep if Election Night returns hold true after late mail-in ballots are counted.
Before this election, the Republican majority was 17-3.
As of Tuesday night, Republican winners of four-year terms in District 1, which is approximately the northern half of the county, were Kathy Nelson, 8.893; Angie Young Frank, 8,435; Mark Burton, 8.054; Joseph Garrity, 7,554; and Raymond Elliott, 7,218.
Those who were denied four-year seats on the board in District 1 were Democrats Bill Womac, 4,866, and Henry Murphy, 4,839.
As of Tuesday, Republican James Thompson won an unexpired two-year term in District 1 over opponent Democrat Betty Murphy with 8,560 votes to her 4,779.
Unofficial results showed Republican winners of four-year seats in District 2, largely the southern half of the county, were Jim Padilla, 7,604; Shawn Kendall, 5,689; Mallisa Sandberg, 5,402; Dwayne Anderson, 5,325; and Natalie Collins, 5,229.
The rest of the field consisted of Democrats John Sovanski, 4,237; Tom May, 4,143; Ruth Kapacinskas, 3,709; and Martin Mang Ryan, 3,136.
Henry County Republican Central Committee chairman Jan Weber noted the Republicans had only five or six of 24 total board seats in 2008.
"Nobody out of Kewanee, nobody on the western side of the district, we were definitely in the minority in those days," she said. "It's taken time and taken a lot of work and finding good candidates and finding a message. I believe voters of Henry County like the message we're offering."
Democratic county chairman Henry Murphy noted Democrats have had a hard time gaining seats on the board ever since redistricting from three districts to two.
"There are two Republican strongholds in each district," he said. "As you can see, we didn't win. Another problem is that the Orion area has no representation, but that is what it is."
