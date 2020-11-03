Republicans on pace to hold Iowa House majority, grip on government

DES MOINES — It appears Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.

Republicans appeared headed for enough victories in Iowa House of Representatives races across the state Tuesday night to maintain their lead over Democrats for the majority in the chamber.

If those results hold, that means Republicans will continue to own full control of the state lawmaking process. For the past four years, Republicans have held majorities in both the Iowa House and Iowa Senate, and held the governor’s office.

Democrats had hoped to flip enough House seats Tuesday to earn a seat at the lawmaking table. Instead, they will have to try again in two years to win back the House majority or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Going into Tuesday’s elections, Republicans held 53 seats in the Iowa House and Democrats 47.

Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s elections. But as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, they had not flipped any seats and actually lost two incumbents in the Des Moines suburbs, making their task even taller.