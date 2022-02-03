Rock Island County Associate Judge Kauzlarich announces bid for circuit judge

Rock Island County Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich on Thursday announced that she is running for circuit judge in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Kauzlarich made her announcement at the American Legion Hall Post 829 in East Moline.

An Assistant State’s Attorney for Rock Island County for more than 13 years, Kauzlarich was appointed an associate circuit judge in 2014.

“I don’t believe the current makeup of the judicial system locally reflects the diverse population of the circuit,” Kauzlarich said during an interview Thursday. I’m seeing a very strong effort on law enforcement’s part to diversify their ranks. They’re short-staffed but they’re really working hard and I’m seeing their efforts starting to pay off.

“I want to bring a little bit of diversity to the bench, as a female, as a Mexican female, a Latina,” she said. “It would be a great honor to be the first Latina judge for our circuit.”

Kauzlarich said she will be running for the at-large judge position.

The seat came open with the retirement of Judge Mark A. VandeWiele on Dec. 23, 2020.

Carol M. Pentuic was named by the Illinois Supreme Court to fill the vacancy until the 2022 election.

Kauzlarich said that Pentuic is planning on retiring, which allowed Kauzlarich to run.

The at-large position serves the four counties of the 14th Judicial Circuit, which are Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties.

When appointed as associate judge, Kauzlarich was assigned to criminal felony court. She currently is assigned to juvenile court in Mercer, Whiteside and Rock Island counties.

Kauzlarich is working to get the signatures necessary to get her name on the ballot for the June 28 primary. No one else has announced for the position.

