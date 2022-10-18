Rock Island County Republican Party to host Red Tsunami and Ronald Reagan Taco Dinner on Saturday

Candidates that will be speaking at the event are: Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms who is running for Illinois State senate; Tom Martens who is running for Illinois’ 72nd House District; Illinois Statehouse Rep. Daniel Swanson, 71st District, who is running for reelection; Marian Stallings who is running for Rock Island County Clerk. There also will be a proxy for Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson and representatives for Esther Joy King and Darren Bailey.