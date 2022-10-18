 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island County Republican Party to host Red Tsunami and Ronald Reagan Taco Dinner on Saturday

The Rock Island County Republican Party is hosting a Red Tsunami and Ronald Reagan Taco Dinner from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Milan American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan.

Candidates that will be speaking at the event are: Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms who is running for Illinois State senate; Tom Martens who is running for Illinois’ 72nd House District; Illinois Statehouse Rep. Daniel Swanson, 71st District, who is running for reelection; Marian Stallings who is running for Rock Island County Clerk. There also will be a proxy for Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson and representatives for Esther Joy King and Darren Bailey.

There will be a 50-50 raffle, a bake sale and music.

The public is invited to attend.

