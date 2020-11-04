Scott and Rock Island counties exceed voter turnout from past elections

Kinney said all votes would be canvassed and the election finalized Nov. 19.

Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones said he was pleased with Tuesday's outcome.

"We had an excellent night by not only winning in big margins here in Rock Island County, but electing individuals who represent working families throughout our community," Jones said Wednesday. "It was great to see the reelection of Congresswoman (Cheri) Bustos, Rep. Mike Halpin and State's Attorney (Dora) Villarreal, but we also had great success on the county board by winning all of our races and two seats previously held by Republicans.

"I think it shows the community believes the board is heading in the right direction. I want to give thanks to all of the voters, the election judges, the clerk's office and their staff for all that was done to provide a safe and fair election. During a national pandemic, it was great to see the number of votes that had been cast yesterday."

Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke said county Republicans were looking forward to a fresh start in 2022.

"I was happy to see the turnout for (State Rep.) Tony McCombie," Mielke said. "But for the other races, I wish we would have done better."