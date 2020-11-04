Scott and Rock Island counties exceed voter turnout from past elections

There were lines at some polling places, many more people took advantage of early voting and vote totals were at or near all-time highs Tuesday in Scott and Rock Island counties. About 160,000 people — roughly 7 of 10 voters in each county — participated in the 2020 general elections in the two counties.
Scott County
Scott County came close but failed to crack its record-high voter turnout from 2008 in Tuesday’s general election as a percentage. However, a record number of ballots were cast, mirroring statewide numbers, according to the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
Nearly 93,000 ballots were cast in the 2020 general election, and a record more than 64,000 of them were cast early compared to nearly 29,000 ballots cast in the county on Election Day.
About 70% of the nearly 132,800 voters in Scott County voted in the election.
The record turnout percentage was in 2008, with about 71.9% of registered voters casting a ballot — 86,745 votes cast out of 120,698 registered voters in the county.
A total of 87,286 votes were cast in the county in 2016, or about 68.5% of 127,457 registered voters.
Turnout in 2012 was about 70.8% of registered voters, with 90,503 ballots cast out of 127,843 registered voters.
Statewide, nearly 1.7 million Iowans voted in Tuesday’s election, easily surpassing the previous state record of about 1.6 million votes set in 2012, according to the Iowa Secretary State Paul Pate.
More than 1 million Iowans voted absentee, another new record, with about 76% percent of all registered voters in the state having cast a ballot, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. Iowa, too, set a record of active registered voters, with more than 2 million, according to a press release from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
Rock Island County
In Rock Island County, 74% of the 90,615 registered voters cast ballots, for a total of 67,269. The number of mail-in ballots was 26,639, and 17,771 voted early at the county clerk's office or Western Illinois University's Moline campus.
Pre-election votes, including mail-in ballots, were included in vote totals just before midnight.
"Lines were wrapped around city hall, and I've never seen that in my 10 years as county clerk," Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said. "We were very happy to see that because that's what it's all about — voter turnout."
In the 2018 mid-term election, just 51% of registered voters cast ballots, for a total of 51,162 cards cast.
In the 2016 general election, a total of 64,672 voters cast ballots, with 37,420 of those voting on election day. The number of early voters was 19,475 and 7,777 mail-in ballots.
Kinney attributes the massive increase of 18,862 additional mail-in ballots in 2020 to residents wanting to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Kinney said there were some minor problems on election night.
"It was nothing we couldn't handle, but some are pretty stressful," Kinney said. "I feel like I haven't slept for a week. Monday night we were here until 9 p.m. because the line stretched out around the block. My staff stepped up and faced many new challenges due to COVID-19 and the number of mail-in ballots.
"We had long lines across the county," she said. "The lines dwindled, and it was a constant flow until 3 p.m. when lines formed again."
Kinney said two memory cards containing about 3,000 votes malfunctioned. The faulty memory cards held up final vote tallies by more than an hour while an IT employee transferred the votes onto two new memory cards under the watchful eye of election judges and staff.
"Our goal is accuracy. We wanted to make sure everything was done correctly; that's why it took extra time," she said. "Elections are not a perfect process, especially when you are dealing with equipment."
Kinney said all votes would be canvassed and the election finalized Nov. 19.
Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones said he was pleased with Tuesday's outcome.
"We had an excellent night by not only winning in big margins here in Rock Island County, but electing individuals who represent working families throughout our community," Jones said Wednesday. "It was great to see the reelection of Congresswoman (Cheri) Bustos, Rep. Mike Halpin and State's Attorney (Dora) Villarreal, but we also had great success on the county board by winning all of our races and two seats previously held by Republicans.
"I think it shows the community believes the board is heading in the right direction. I want to give thanks to all of the voters, the election judges, the clerk's office and their staff for all that was done to provide a safe and fair election. During a national pandemic, it was great to see the number of votes that had been cast yesterday."
Rock Island County Republican Party Chairman Drue Mielke said county Republicans were looking forward to a fresh start in 2022.
"I was happy to see the turnout for (State Rep.) Tony McCombie," Mielke said. "But for the other races, I wish we would have done better."
Mielke, who also sits on the county board, said all county board seats would be up for election in two years after Census results force the county to redraw districts. At that time, he hopes the board will be downsized from 25 to 15 members.
"We're looking forward to 2022 as a tipping point for the county to turn it around," he said. "Whatever happened last night only holds for two years. It's only a year until campaigning starts; the whole board will be up for grabs. As a party, we are going to have a central message and a unified platform."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.