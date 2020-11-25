Scott County Auditor: 95% chance Iowa 2nd district U.S. House race headed to court

With just 35 votes separating the race for an open southeast Iowa congressional seat, the tally continues to narrow as counties work to complete their recount of votes. Whatever the outcome, the race results are almost certainly headed to a legal challenge.
Republican Mariennette Miller-Meeks, as of Wednesday morning, had 196,880 votes to Democrat Rita Hart's 196,845, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office. The U.S. House race is the closest federal race in the country, and could become a single-digit race.
"The reality that this is going to a (legal) contest, I believe, is, you know, 95% probability. They're going to be within 50 votes of each other," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz said Wednesday after the three-member recount board adjourned to await legal guidance from the Scott County Attorney's Office.
Of the 24 counties in the district, Scott, Clinton and Jasper had yet to complete their recounts and submit results to the secretary of state. The count continued in Jasper County Wednesday afternoon. Clinton County planned to continue counting some 5,000 to 6,000 absentee ballots on Saturday.
As of Tuesday, Hart's campaign reported the former Democratic state senator had netted 26 votes in Scott County, nine votes in Jasper County and one vote in Clinton County, her home county. If those results stand, Hart would have a one-vote lead.
The race has seesawed and narrowed considerably since election night, when Miller-Meeks, a state senator and ophthalmologist from Ottumwa, held a 282-vote lead over Hart. Before the recount began, Miller-Meeks' lead had narrowed to 47 votes after late-arriving mail-in absentee and provisional ballots were counted, and precinct reporting errors were corrected in Jasper and Lucas counties.
The three-member Scott County board -- which includes one representative from each campaign and one neutral member -- reconvened Wednesday after the board's absentee ballot totals showed 131 more ballots recounted than recorded in the county's canvass of votes.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors was to meet Wednesday to certify the recount board's amended results, with Hart, a Democratic former state senator from Wheatland, netting 26 votes over Miller-Meeks. That meeting was postponed Tuesday after the discrepancy was found in the absentee ballot totals. Totals for the some 29,000 ballots cast on election day matched exactly, Mortiz said.
While the recount board can look at voter intent on unclearly marked ballots, that should not change the overall total of ballots, Moritz said.
Former judge John Nahra, the board's neutral member, said the county Absentee and Special Voters Precinct Board could have made a mistake in its count and number provided to the county board of supervisors in certifying the canvass of votes. Nahra, too, noted a glitch with a ballot scanner during the tabulation of votes on election.
Representatives for machine manufacture Election Systems & Software said the discrepancy was "absolutely not" a result of the glitch. The company said results from a batch of ballots run through the machine when the glitch occurred were not saved, and that the batch of ballots and subsequent ballots were run through a different, properly working ballot scanner until the machine was fixed.
Moritz, though, said it was plausible that there was "human error" -- that instead of being re-scanned by another machine, the ballots were mistakenly thrown into a box of already counted ballots.
"Which, they could be correct and the machines could be off, or our count could be off," Moritz said. "The integrity of the election is extremely important, not only to the candidates, the campaigns and the parties, but it is very important to the citizens of Scott County to understand that the processes and the methodology works. It is up to the board to make that decision, give that report to the (county) board of supervisors and hence go forward."
ES&S and Mortiz asked the recount board to run the some 64,000 absentee ballots in Scott County through the high-speed scanner to double-check and get a true baseline count of all absentee ballots.
Mortiz said she did not feel comfortable presenting the Scott County Board of Supervisors a report from the recount board with such a large discrepancy. And state law does not allow her to conduct an administrative audit or count, Moritz said.
Michael Bousselot, chief of staff to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and the Miller-Meeks campaign's representative on the recount board, advocated for re-tabulating the absentee ballots, stating he could not sign his name to the recount board's report "that has this cloud over it."
Davenport attorney Ian Russell, the Hart campaign's representative on the recount board, contended it was beyond the scope of the recount board to conduct an audit, and that its task is not to reconcile the recount and canvass of votes. Ultimately, he said it will be up to Scott County Board of Supervisors to decide whether to certify the recount board's results and send them on to the Iowa Secretary of State for statewide certification on Monday.
"I know it's unfortunate," Russell said. "This is not what any of us wanted to happen, but the statute is clear that the recount board recounts the ballots. ... It doesn't try to audit them and compare them. If there's a discrepancy ... there's a remedy for that" through the courts.
"And I have no doubt, as will all of the lawyers involved with this ... that that will happen," Russell said. "We did our absolute best (to follow the right process and get the recount right), and I don't know what to say other than if we run it again there's an opportunity for another human error and an opportunity for another mechanical error. ... I am inclined to say that I have signed the report, and the lawyers will file a contest and deal with it. We worked at it and we did our best. And I don't know what else to say."
Nahra seemed to be of the same opinion. However, the board adjourned after requesting and awaiting legal advice from the Scott County Attorney, which advises the recount board. The board hoped to reconvene later Wednesday and make a decision as how to proceed.
Miller-Meeks' campaign over the weekend criticized the process used by the Scott County recount board, arguing it is not allowed under state law and cannot be trusted.
That process involved conducting a machine recount, and then recounting ballots by hand that could not be read. Miller-Meeks' campaign argues that Iowa law requires either a machine or a hand recount, not a combination.
Hart's campaign argues that the recount boards have discretion to decide how to proceed, and the bipartisan recount was "conducted fairly and thoroughly," with input from the Secretary of State's and Scott County Attorney's offices. The latter of which issued an opinion stating the hybrid recount method was permissible. The campaign, too, noted the Miller-Meeks campaigns' initial representative on the board agreed to the method.
Bousselot joined the board in the middle of the process, replacing attorney Richard Davidson, who resigned due to the recount taking longer than anticipated. Bousselot questioned the process and objected to not checking undervotes for voter intent the same as overvotes.
The Scott County recount board adopted a machine-assisted hand count of roughly 64,000 absentee ballots that were run through a high-speed scanner, which tabulated votes for Miller-Meeks and Hart and sorted out overvotes, write-ins and unclear ballots. It did not separate out some 3,400 undervotes. The recount board then went through those ballots and sorted them by hand for possible votes for each candidate.
On Wednesday, Hart campaign manager Zach Meunier said the "bipartisan recount in Scott County – which was conducted using a procedure demanded by Miller-Meeks’ designee -- met that mark" of ensuring "Iowans’ voices are heard and their votes counted fairly."
The Iowa Executive Council, in its role as the Iowa Board of Canvass, is slated to meet at 3 p.m. next Monday to certify statewide 2020 election results.
However, Moritz said the council could segregate out the too-close-to-call Iowa 2nd congressional district, "and due diligence" to give the Secretary of State the official canvass for that race.
At stake is the size of Democrats' majority in the U.S. House and whether Republicans will flip a second Iowa congressional seat this cycle and clinch a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats.
Miller-Meeks and Hart are vying to replace U.S. Rep. David Loebsack, a Democrat who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms.
No Iowa congressional race has been so close and led to a recount in more than a century, said Leo Landis, state curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa.
The tightest Iowa congressional race to come close was the 1916 election of Republican George C. Scott, who won by four votes over Democrat T.J. Steele to represent Iowa's then 11th congressional district after a series of recounts whittled down his margin from an initial 131-vote lead. Since then, only three state congressional races have come within 500 votes.
Should the race head to court, the losing candidate has 10 to 20 days after state certification of the election results to ask for a judicial review in state or federal courts, Moritz said.
On rare occasions, election contests can be filed with the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate contested elections, with Congress as the final arbiter, she said.
"That puts it into the middle or toward the end of December" before the race could be officially decided, Moritz said.
However, a spokesman for the Iowa Secretary of State's Office in an email, said Iowa code specifies a candidate file notice "within two days from the day on which the returns are canvassed by the state board of canvassers and, within the same time, serve a copy of the same, with a notice of the contest, on the incumbent in the manner provided by the rules of civil procedure."
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.