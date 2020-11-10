Scott County Auditor: 'It's probably the worst election I've ever had to deal with'

Scott County's top election official says 2020 was "probably the worst election I've ever had to deal with" in her 12 years of running local elections.

It was an election punctuated by a global pandemic that has put at least one Scott County poll worker in the hospital and marred by baseless claims of widespread voter fraud from a sitting president that sowed confusion and distrust and undermined the integrity of the U.S. election.

"My staff dedicatedly and vigilantly worked for five weeks every single day for 12, 14, 15 hours every day to ensure that all of the laws and requirements needed to meet were met in a very difficult time while we were shifting from having to do things as normal to having to do things absolutely different," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz told the Scott County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning in opening remarks before the board approved the county vote canvass and certified the county's election results.

Moritz told supervisors her office was challenged by curbside voting on Election Day, receiving roughly 100 calls and about 50 the day before of people needing to vote who either had COVID-19 or were quarantining.