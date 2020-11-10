Scott County Auditor: 'It's probably the worst election I've ever had to deal with'

Scott County's top election official says 2020 was "probably the worst election I've ever had to deal with" in her 12 years of running local elections.
It was an election punctuated by a global pandemic that has put at least one Scott County poll worker in the hospital and marred by baseless claims of widespread voter fraud from a sitting president that sowed confusion and distrust and undermined the integrity of the U.S. election.
"My staff dedicatedly and vigilantly worked for five weeks every single day for 12, 14, 15 hours every day to ensure that all of the laws and requirements needed to meet were met in a very difficult time while we were shifting from having to do things as normal to having to do things absolutely different," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz told the Scott County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning in opening remarks before the board approved the county vote canvass and certified the county's election results.
Moritz told supervisors her office was challenged by curbside voting on Election Day, receiving roughly 100 calls and about 50 the day before of people needing to vote who either had COVID-19 or were quarantining.
"Our poll workers are older and they know that going out to a car to vote people that have COVID (presents significant risks)," Mortiz said. "Luckily, working with the national CDC and the local department of health, we had guidelines for them. But, I have a poll worker in the hospital in critical condition. I don't know how many more I may have. While people are working for us for their $15 an hour to make sure we have democracy at work, they put themselves at risk to ensure that that happened. And we're not sure what the fallout will be because of that."
Concern that voters could catch the virus by waiting in line at crowded polling sites led election officials across the county and in Scott County to scramble to quickly adopt safe voting practices, leading to widespread use of mail voting.
A record 103 million Americans and more than 64,000 Scott County voters voted early this year — or about 69% of the total votes cast in Scott County — opting to avoid waiting in long lines at polling locations during a pandemic.
The result has led to delayed vote tallies nationally, as mail ballots take longer to verify, process and count. Fortunately, expecting a surge in mail-in votes, Iowa lawmakers gave counties a head-start on opening absentee ballots on the Saturday before Election Day in order to expedite counting a large number of absentee ballots in a short window of time as more people voted absentee due to the coronavirus.
Opening the ballots early allowed county election officials to begin tabulating earlier on the Monday before the election, and Scott County reported unofficial results with all precincts reporting on Election Night.
Other challenges included finding suitable polling locations because of COVID-19-related concerns. Two county precincts were consolidated and the polling location for Bettendorf precincts was moved to the Waterfront Convention Center, "because we couldn't find those normal locations to have them," Moritz said. "They didn't want us in there."
Additionally, during the count of absentee ballots, a tabulating machine "went down, and there was concern across the state that were were not going to deliver our numbers on time," Moritz said.
Support Local Journalism
"Fortunately, we were able to get (the machine) up and going and we still delivered our numbers," she said.
The official tally approved Tuesday by the Scott County Board of Supervisors did not change much from Election Night. A total of 93,053 ballots were cast out of a total of 132,790 registered voters in the county — 64,142 of which were cast early.
Moritz, though, "fully expects" a recount in the tight Iowa 2nd District Congressional race between Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart, where the race is still close to call.
Campaigns have until 5 p.m. Friday to request a recount of individual county auditors. Campaigns could request a county-wide recount or of a specific precinct or precincts.
A recount, too, may be requested in the Scott Board of Supervisors race, where Democrat Jazmin Newton trails Republican incumbent Ken Beck by 68 votes. However, Moritz said "there are not 68 votes to be had."
"Our equipment is so good, and we've never had a change" in the outcome from prior recounts, Moritz said.
She said the last "major county recount" was in 2000 in the Scott County recorder's race, where vote totals changed slightly but not enough to give challenger Rita Vargas a win over Ed Winborn after she sought a recount.
Recounts rarely change results, Moritz said, including the hand recount in the 2019 Davenport mayoral primary election.
Election night results are always unofficial. The numbers are not finalized until after counties conduct post-election audits and canvasses, and the numbers are certified on a statewide basis at the end of November.
Every county conducts post-election audits in randomly selected precincts, and reviews data from each precinct before the canvass of the votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Moritz said her office will conduct a post-election audit at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport, of precinct 11 on the west end of Davenport.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors praised Mortiz and her staff.
"It was so well run," said Supervisor Brinson Kinzer. "No one was panicked. Everyone knew what they were doing. ... There could have been a lot of confusion (on Election Day). But, you know what, it came off very well."
