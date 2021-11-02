Scott County voters cast ballots in city, school elections on Tuesday

Residents across the Iowa Quad-Cities cast their ballots Tuesday in city and school board elections.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 5,761 people in Scott County voted, or 4.4% of registered voters, which slightly outpaces the 2019 turnout as of 11 a.m., at 4.28%. Polls remain open until 8 p.m.
By the end of Election Day in 2019, 14.79% of registered voters cast ballots, according to auditor records.
"I know we were very busy yesterday, people voting in person, so over the counter, which is considered absentee," said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins midday on Tuesday. "So, I believe that we expect our numbers to be higher than they were for the last city-school election in 2019."
She said one hurdle the Auditor's Office had faced was finding poll workers. She said in the last 24 hours she had 5-10 people say they wouldn't be able to work the polls because of family emergencies, COVID-19, or other emergencies, Tompkins said.
"We have had people who have not been able to make it so we've had to fill in some gaps. Our poll workers are truly troops," Tompkins said. "They're working hard for us today, and we appreciate that."
Because of election law changes in Iowa, elections officials can no longer accept mailed absentee ballots that come in past Election Day, so Tompkins urged anyone with an outstanding absentee ballot to turn it into the Auditor's Office by 8 p.m. before polls closed.
Voters can track their absentee ballot to see if it has been received by their county auditor on the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office website.
Tompkins said she hadn't heard of significant challenges because of Iowa's voter ID law, which went fully into effect for the first time this year.
"People know that they have to bring ID so we appreciate that people are prepared," Tompkins said. "They're doing their homework."
Precinct location changes
At the Holiday Inn Express on Veterans Memorial Parkway, the location for Precinct 1 in Davenport's Ward 8, nearly half of the 46 voters that had so far come in had complained about how far away the location was from their homes, said precinct co-chair Beth Rogers.
The Holiday Inn Express is just outside the border of the precinct, which stretches from Silver Creek to North Brady Street according to the Scott County Auditor's map.
In recent years, the precinct had moved locations, and has been at a church and Red Hawk Golf Course, the latter of which was also outside the precinct.
Tompkins said that was one of six or seven new precinct locations this year. The contract for the location was signed in July, she said, which is normally wrapped up in the spring. She said she appreciated voters' flexibility.
"The goal is certainly that we have one location and keep it," Tompkins said. "There were about six or seven that we had to find new locations for with the pandemic, and we had to roll with it."
The Red Hawk Golf Course, which is in Ward 8, Precinct 2, is its own precinct's polling place this year, leaving the Auditor's Office with few other locations that would be able to accommodate the polling location for that precinct.
Tompkins added that because of redistricting across the state, the precinct polling place may not stay at the Holiday Inn Express.
Ann Goldis, 80, who voted at the Holiday Inn, said she lives near the Machine Shed Restaurant. She said the new polling place wasn't miles and miles away, but that it caused some inconvenience. She said she called the auditor's office to double check after she received a mailing that the location had changed and had a neighbor call her and ask where the polling place would be.
"It's an inconvenience, and it doesn't make sense to me," Goldis said.
At polling sites
As of early afternoon in Bettendorf, there was a steady stream of voters coming in ones and twos at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, and the First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road.
Pat Fairman, a precinct chair at the library, reported 82 voters as of about 12:30 p.m., while Barb Petri, precinct chair at the church, reported 74 a short time later.
At Bettendorf Public Works, 4403 Devils Glen Road, the stream was much thicker.
Sue Brewer, the precinct chair there, reported 222 voters as of about 1:30 p.m.
“Two hundred and twenty-three as we speak,” she said as another voter finished up.
The counts were lower by midafternoon at two Davenport polling sites. At St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center, 61 voters had cast ballots. At the nearby Third Missionary Baptist Church, the count was 36.
None of the five voting locations reported any issues with Iowa’s new voting laws.
“It’s been pretty smooth,” Carolyn Johnson, precinct chair at Third Missionary Baptist, said.
Voters leaving those polling places who were asked about complying with the new requirements also did not report problems with the new laws.
A steady stream of voters walked into the United Methodist Church in Eldridge on Tuesday in the early afternoon. The 2021 elections in Eldridge are the most competitive city elections in years. It's the first time since 2013 there is a challenger to Mayor Marty O'Boyle, this year from sitting city council member Frank King, and there are four candidates running for two seats on the city council.
Sherri Lewis, a voter in Eldridge, said she voted because she wanted to see new faces and changes at Eldridge City Hall.
"I think this election is equally important, but there's probably more emphasis because we have some issues going on in our city right now," Lewis said.
Amy and Matt Shermerhorn moved to Eldridge less than a year ago. But with kids in the school district, Matt Shermerhorn said he wanted to vote for school board candidates that were there for the "right reasons," to provide teachers the proper materials and perform their jobs in a safe and effective way, he said.
Mary Jo Retherford, a voter in Bettendorf, said she turned out because she was against critical race theory and parents not having a say in their children’s education.
Dr. Afsana Abdullah, whose children have attended and do attend school in Pleasant Valley, said she wanted school board members that would support teachers and students.