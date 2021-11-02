Scott County voters cast ballots in city, school elections on Tuesday

In recent years, the precinct had moved locations, and has been at a church and Red Hawk Golf Course, the latter of which was also outside the precinct.

Tompkins said that was one of six or seven new precinct locations this year. The contract for the location was signed in July, she said, which is normally wrapped up in the spring. She said she appreciated voters' flexibility.

"The goal is certainly that we have one location and keep it," Tompkins said. "There were about six or seven that we had to find new locations for with the pandemic, and we had to roll with it."

The Red Hawk Golf Course, which is in Ward 8, Precinct 2, is its own precinct's polling place this year, leaving the Auditor's Office with few other locations that would be able to accommodate the polling location for that precinct.

Tompkins added that because of redistricting across the state, the precinct polling place may not stay at the Holiday Inn Express.