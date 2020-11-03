Thede keeps Iowa House 93 seat; defeats Vondran

Democrat incumbent Phyllis Thede turned back a challenge by Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran to retain her longtime seat in the Iowa House of Representatives District 93.
The vote was 9,524, or 55.7%, for Thede to 7,546, or 44% for Vondran, according to unofficial totals from Scott County.
Thede, a retired school secretary, has represented the area since 2009. She faced and beat Republican opponents in every general election except 2018, when she ran unopposed.
In her campaign she stressed improving education funding and health care. She supported a statewide mask mandate to deal with the pandemic and, as a member of the Iowa Black Caucus, she pushed for a bipartisan police reform bill signed in June by Iowa Gov. Reynolds, but said more needs to be done.
Vondran, CEO and founder of TAG Communications, an area advertising agency, said he does not think Iowa is on the wrong path, only that things could be better.
He said he is committed to providing a strong voice for the district in Des Moines and is focused on creating a competitive business climate that will grow, retain and attract quality businesses.
On education, he said there is room to improve the current (K-12 education funding) formula and that he supports examining "unfunded testing mandates" and looking at serious investment for early childhood development.
He said he is "not a fan" of mask mandates, questioning how they would be enforced.
Vondran, who founded a nonprofit in 2007 in memory of his late son that is focused on providing support to youth, said he would push to ensure all young Iowans have access to basic services to promote positive mental and physical health, ensuring all Iowans have access to "a reliable health care system that's affordable and available to all of us."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.