Thede keeps Iowa House 93 seat; defeats Vondran

Democrat incumbent Phyllis Thede turned back a challenge by Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran to retain her longtime seat in the Iowa House of Representatives District 93.

The vote was 9,524, or 55.7%, for Thede to 7,546, or 44% for Vondran, according to unofficial totals from Scott County.

Thede, a retired school secretary, has represented the area since 2009. She faced and beat Republican opponents in every general election except 2018, when she ran unopposed.

In her campaign she stressed improving education funding and health care. She supported a statewide mask mandate to deal with the pandemic and, as a member of the Iowa Black Caucus, she pushed for a bipartisan police reform bill signed in June by Iowa Gov. Reynolds, but said more needs to be done.

Vondran, CEO and founder of TAG Communications, an area advertising agency, said he does not think Iowa is on the wrong path, only that things could be better.

He said he is committed to providing a strong voice for the district in Des Moines and is focused on creating a competitive business climate that will grow, retain and attract quality businesses.