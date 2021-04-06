Three win election as trustees of Atkinson

CAMBRIDGE — Two incumbents and one newcomer emerged Tuesday as winners in a contested race for four-year terms as trustees of the village of Atkinson.

Jonathan Skinner received 86 votes, Ryan Rahn had 71 votes and newcomer Sarah Combs took 64 votes. Skinner and Rahn are incumbents.

Newcomer Austin Welch finished fourth with 47 votes.

For an unexpired two-year term, Travis Vandersnick unseated incumbent Gerald Franks 55-50.

Kenneth Taber won reelection as mayor in an uncontested quest with 99 votes.

Votes are unofficial until provisional ballots have been counted.

