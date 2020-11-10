Tight Iowa 2nd district US House race flips again; Miller-Meeks retakes lead

In the latest twists and turns in the counting of ballots cast in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa has retaken the lead.
Last night, Iowa went to bed with Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland holding a 152-vote lead. This morning, Iowa woke up to Miller-Meeks holding a 32-vote lead, based off new vote totals being reported out of Lucas County.
Scott County officials were canvassing ballots Tuesday morning, and the Secretary of State is holding a second news conference on the race in the past five days.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters to discuss unofficial election results in one Lucas County precinct.
Support Local Journalism
Rita Hart's campaign issued a statement Tuesday morning on the new Lucas County results.
"As we have said all along, the most important part of this process is that we get this right, and that our election officials not put expediency ahead of accuracy with Iowans’ voices at stake," Rita Hart for Congress Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement.
"Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation," Meunier continued. "Given multiple errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, the counties should take special care to ensure that they have accurately counted every ballot and the totals are correct.
"It is outrageous that Lucas would identify a race-defining change in the middle of the night the night before the county canvass, six days after the election, and then rush to certify results just hours later before accuracy has been ensured. Given the mistakes we’ve seen so far, the counties should not adopt results until they have taken the time needed to make sure they are absolutely correct. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."
This is a developing story. Check back at qctimes.com and qconline.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.