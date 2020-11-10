Tight Iowa 2nd district US House race flips again; Miller-Meeks retakes lead

In the latest twists and turns in the counting of ballots cast in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa has retaken the lead.

Last night, Iowa went to bed with Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland holding a 152-vote lead. This morning, Iowa woke up to Miller-Meeks holding a 32-vote lead, based off new vote totals being reported out of Lucas County.

Scott County officials were canvassing ballots Tuesday morning, and the Secretary of State is holding a second news conference on the race in the past five days.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters to discuss unofficial election results in one Lucas County precinct.

Rita Hart's campaign issued a statement Tuesday morning on the new Lucas County results.

"As we have said all along, the most important part of this process is that we get this right, and that our election officials not put expediency ahead of accuracy with Iowans’ voices at stake," Rita Hart for Congress Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement.