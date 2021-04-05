 Skip to main content
Tuesday is Election Day in Illinois
Tuesday is Election Day in Illinois

040319-mda-nws-electionday-019a.JPG

'I Voted' stickers 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

There are municipal elections in Illinois on Tuesday, April 6.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters will choose the next mayor of Moline and Rock Island, adlermen in certain wards in Rock Island, Moline and East Moline, and school board races in Rock Island-Milan, Moline-Coal Valley, East Moline and United Township, among others.

For a list of candidates, visit rockislandcounty.org/uploadedFiles/CountyClerk/Elections/2021%20Candidate%20List.pdf

A voter can change the name or address on their registration by going to their home polling place and showing two forms of identification with the current name and address.

To find your polling place, visit rockislandcounty.org/Elections/Home/  or call the Rock Island County Clerk's Office at 309-786-8683.

