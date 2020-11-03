Two seats decided for Scott County Board

The two incumbent Scott County Board of Supervisors in a four-way race for their seats have won re-election.

Tony Knobbe and Ken Beck, both Republicans, will keep their seats.

Jazmin Newton, an attorney and a Democratic challenger, lost to Beck by fewer than 100 votes.

The final candidate, Rogers Kirk Jr., a pastor and a Democrat, finished more than 5,000 votes behind the pack.

Knobbe is the current board chairman. He and Beck first were elected in 2016.

Newton and Kirk campaigned in part on a desire to see Scott County's government more involved while the incumbents said they are comfortable with their board's level of involvement in day-to-day governance.

Knobbe is a former banker and Beck is a retired civil engineer, and they said experienced leadership and good budget managers have long served the county well in avoiding cuts to service and tax increases.

Kirk and Newton argued that Scott County's low population growth could be corrected with a county board that is more active in recruiting businesses that support job growth. They also emphasized a need to lobby for more state dollars to help address funding shortages in areas, such as mental-health needs and pre-K learning.