Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues

Miller-Meeks' campaign also argues that there "is no way to audit the work of the recount board using the hybrid methods to verify it's accuracy," and alleges the board's tally of absentee votes is off by 12 from the county's official canvass of votes.

Hart's campaign argues that the recount boards — which include one representative from each campaign and one neutral member — have discretion to decide how to proceed. Hart's campaign, too, contends the bipartisan recount was "conducted fairly and thoroughly," with input from the Secretary of State's and Scott County Attorney's offices. The latter of which issued an opinion stating the hybrid recount method was permissible.

On Tuesday, Hart's campaign chastised the Miller-Meeks campaign for also disputing the final recount proceedings in Jasper County, where a tabulator machine broke down shortly after the recount began.

According to the Hart campaign, Miller-Meeks’ campaign’s designee insisted on waiting for the machine to be repaired, which the recount board agreed to do. After the machine recount of the absentee ballots was completed, Hart netted nine votes, according to her campaign.