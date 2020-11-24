Uncalled U.S. House race gets even tighter as Iowa 2nd district recount continues

A razor-thin margin separating the Republican and Democrat candidates for an open southeast Iowa congressional seat continues to narrow as counties complete their recount of votes in what could become a single-digit race.
Republican State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks held a slim, 36-vote lead out or more than 394,400 votes cast in the Iowa 2nd congressional district race as of Tuesday morning.
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, had led Democrat Rita Hart, of Wheatland, by 47 votes in unofficial results before recounts began last week in what has become the closest federal race in the country.
However, none of the four counties Hart carried have reported new totals, including Scott and Johnson and counties.
Hart netted 30 votes in Scott County, where the recount concluded Saturday, according to representatives from both campaigns.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to receive the recount board's report and consider certifying the amended results. That would shrink Miller-Meeks' lead to single digits.
Miller-Meeks' campaign over the weekend criticized the process used by the Scott County recount board, arguing it is not allowed under state law and cannot be trusted.
That process involved conducting a machine recount, and then recounting ballots by hand that could not be read. Miller-Meeks' campaign argues that Iowa law requires either a machine or a hand recount, not a combination.
Miller-Meeks' campaign also argues that there "is no way to audit the work of the recount board using the hybrid methods to verify it's accuracy," and alleges the board's tally of absentee votes is off by 12 from the county's official canvass of votes.
Hart's campaign argues that the recount boards — which include one representative from each campaign and one neutral member — have discretion to decide how to proceed. Hart's campaign, too, contends the bipartisan recount was "conducted fairly and thoroughly," with input from the Secretary of State's and Scott County Attorney's offices. The latter of which issued an opinion stating the hybrid recount method was permissible.
On Tuesday, Hart's campaign chastised the Miller-Meeks campaign for also disputing the final recount proceedings in Jasper County, where a tabulator machine broke down shortly after the recount began.
According to the Hart campaign, Miller-Meeks’ campaign’s designee insisted on waiting for the machine to be repaired, which the recount board agreed to do. After the machine recount of the absentee ballots was completed, Hart netted nine votes, according to her campaign.
"Unfortunately, as is quickly becoming a pattern across multiple counties including Scott County, the Miller-Meeks Campaign is unwilling to play by the rules they sought at the beginning of the recount, and now disputes the machine recount that was conducted at their urging," Hart for Iowa Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement. "The point of a recount is to get a final, correct vote total, not recount and recount until one candidate is satisfied with the outcome. ... Iowans understand that you don’t get to change the rules just because you don’t like the outcome, but that is exactly what the Miller-Meeks campaign is trying to do because they are losing ground.”
Miller-Meeks' campaign could not immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.
The amended vote totals from Jasper County were not reflected in the unofficial results reported Tuesday morning on the Iowa Secretary of State's website, which combined with Scott County could potentially flip the race in Hart's favor -- but by only a few votes.
A total of 17 out of 24 counties in the district had completed their recounts as of Tuesday morning, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
"I assume most will wrap up today," said Kevin Hall, communications director for the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
The Iowa Executive Council, in its role as the Iowa Board of Canvass, is slated to meet at 3 p.m. next Monday to certify statewide 2020 election results.
At stake is the size of Democrats' majority in the U.S. House and whether Republicans will flip a second Iowa congressional seat this cycle and clinch a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats.
Miller-Meeks and Hart are vying to replace U.S. Rep. David Loebsack, a Democrat who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms.
No Iowa congressional race has been so close and headed to a recount in more than a century, said Leo Landis, state curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa.
The tightest Iowa congressional race to come close was the 1916 election of Republican George C. Scott, who won by 131 votes over Democrat T.J. Steele to represent Iowa's then 11th congressional district. Since then, only three state congressional races have come within 500 votes.
Both campaigns have continued to solicit donations for recount funds to continue to pay campaign staff and observers in all 24 counties during the district-wide recount.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel recently tweeted asking for donations to Miller-Meeks' recounty fund, to "help take the fight to Nancy Pelosi," and that "Democrats are doing whatever they can to block her victory."
Because the margin of victory separating candidates is less than 1% of the total number of votes cast the state will pay the cost for a recount.
"It shouldn't be that much, because recount boards aren't paid and are a volunteer position," Hall said, adding individual county auditors will have a better idea of the cost of having election officials supervise and assist recount boards, for which they would reimbursed.
"We think the cost should be fairly minimal," Hall said.
As for the likelihood that the race will end up in court, Miller-Meek's campaign said it is "committed to seeing the recount process through in each of the district's 24 counties. Speculating on the need for legal action is premature."
Hart's campaign did not immediately respond to similar questions.
