UPDATE: Bustos declares victory in race against King

The nail-biting race between U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Republican candidate Esther Joy King came to a close after midnight when early votes and mail-in ballots were counted, handing victory and a fifth term to Bustos.
With 99% of precincts reporting, Bustos had pulled ahead by 11,267 votes. Just 45 minutes prior, Bustos held only a razor-thin lead of 110 votes. Bustos declared victory early Wednesday morning.
"As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District," Bustos said in a release.
"Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation."
King said earlier Tuesday night that she and her staff were still anxiously watching election returns.
"We are cautiously optimistic," King said. "My team and and I put everything into this race; we put it all out on the field. As we look forward to the possible result of me winning, I cannot wait to bring better representation to every single voter in this Congressional District."
The 17th Congressional District includes most of western Illinois and includes Rock Island, Henry, Henderson, Carroll, Fulton, Jo Davies, Knox, Mercer, Stephenson, Warren and Whiteside counties. Portions of Peoria, Tazewell, and Winnebago counties also lie within district boundaries, including the cities of Peoria and Rockford.
Bustos was off to an early start as election results trickled in across the district, but King caught up and much of the race was neck-and-neck.
In Rock Island County, Bustos won with 57% of the vote to 43% for King.
Bustos, who is chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, had proven to be a daunting challenge for King. By the end of October, FEC fundraising reports showed Bustos had raised nearly $4 million in donations and had $1.7 million in cash on hand, while King raised almost $1.7 million and had $53,000 in cash.
During the campaign cycle, Bustos took aim at King for having moved to the Quad-Cities less than two years ago and focused on her political inexperience, while King tried to paint Bustos as disconnected from local voters in her "Bustos gone Washington" ads.
"I am grateful for everyone who has volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign," Bustos said Tuesday. "But no matter what side of the aisle you sit on — Democrat or Republican — it is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle to continue to deliver for Illinoisans.
"It is the privilege of my lifetime to represent Northwest and Central Illinois and to serve as your voice in Washington. Thank you for re-electing me to serve you for another two years."
