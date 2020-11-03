UPDATE: Kilbride: 'Disappointed in the apparent outcome' as he appears to lose retention vote

Justice Thomas Kilbride has become the first sitting member of the Illinois Supreme Court to lose a retention contest, results suggest.

With just over 96% of the votes counted, the 20-year incumbent said in a statement that he was “disappointed in the apparent outcome” that has him falling several percentage points short of the 60% margin of support needed to hold his seat for another term.

“Serving on the Illinois Supreme Court has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime, and I am proud of the legacy I will leave behind, including a court that is more open, transparent and accessible to all, regardless of economic means,” Kilbride said in the prepared statement.

About 55% of voters supported his retention to about 45% who opposed it, but a three-fifths majority was required.

Vote tallies, according to The Associated Press, were 398,481 in favor to 322,694 opposed, with 96.1% of precincts reporting in the district that stretches from the Quad Cities to the Chicago suburbs and includes Peoria, Galesburg and Pekin.

He’ll leave behind a court evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The six members of the court will select a temporary successor and a race in 2022 will determine a new justice who will hold the seat for the following 10 years.

