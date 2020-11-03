 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Kilbride: 'Disappointed in the apparent outcome' as he appears to lose retention vote
breaking topical top story

UPDATE: Kilbride: 'Disappointed in the apparent outcome' as he appears to lose retention vote

Thomas L. Kilbride

Illinois State Supreme Court Justice Thomas L. Kilbride

 Linda Cook

Justice Thomas Kilbride has become the first sitting member of the Illinois Supreme Court to lose a retention contest, results suggest.

With just over 96% of the votes counted, the 20-year incumbent said in a statement that he was “disappointed in the apparent outcome” that has him falling several percentage points short of the 60% margin of support needed to hold his seat for another term.

“Serving on the Illinois Supreme Court has been the honor and privilege of my lifetime, and I am proud of the legacy I will leave behind, including a court that is more open, transparent and accessible to all, regardless of economic means,” Kilbride said in the prepared statement.

About 55% of voters supported his retention to about 45% who opposed it, but a three-fifths majority was required.

Vote tallies, according to The Associated Press, were 398,481 in favor to 322,694 opposed, with 96.1% of precincts reporting in the district that stretches from the Quad Cities to the Chicago suburbs and includes Peoria, Galesburg and Pekin.

He’ll leave behind a court evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The six members of the court will select a temporary successor and a race in 2022 will determine a new justice who will hold the seat for the following 10 years.

