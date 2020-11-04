UPDATED: Democrats hold onto Rock Island County board seats

Rock Island County board members had seven contested races on the Nov. 3 ballot, with Democrats keeping their majority on the 25-member board.
Kinney said there were some minor problems on election night.
"It was nothing we couldn't handle, but some are pretty stressful," Kinney said. "I feel like I haven't slept for a week. Monday night we were here until 9 p.m. because the line stretched out around the block. My staff stepped up and faced many new challenges due to COVID-19 and the number of mail-in ballots."
In Rock Island County, 74% of registered voters cast ballots, for a total of 67,269. Kinney said the county received 42,000 early votes by mail and in person. Pre-election votes, including mail-in ballots were included in vote totals just before midnight.
According to official results:
District 7: Democrat Carla Enburg defeated Republican write-in candidate Robert Reagan with 98% of the vote. Reagan was the incumbent, but did not get his name on the ballot in time and possibly as a result, lost the election.
District 8: Democratic incumbent Brian Vyncke, who is also board vice-chairman, defeated Republican candidate Sharon Diekman. Vyncke won 55% of the vote to 45% for Diekman.
District 9: Democratic incumbent Jeff Deppe held onto his seat, defeating Republican candidate Mark Lundahl. Deppe, who serves as chairman of the county governance, health and administration committee, won 56% of the vote to 44% for Lundahl.
District 13: Democrat Richard "Quijas" Brunk, who is board chairman, defeated Republican Arsenio Moreno with 65.8% of the vote to 34.2% for Moreno.
"I think it shows the voters in the District see the value in some of the decisions the board has been making and in facing tough challenges," Brunk said Tuesday night.
District 16: Democratic incumbent Kai Swanson handily beat Republican candidate Jim Uribe. Swanson, who also serves as president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission, earned 63.7% of the vote, while Uribe received 36.3%.
"Mr. Uribe ran a good race and I congratulate him for it," Swanson said. "Now we have two years to execute a downsizing plan while we continue the work of restoring Rock Island County to fiscal stability. We'll have some exciting new faces on the board, and I'm looking forward to working with these leaders in finding ways to make the board, and the county, function at a higher level."
District 17: Democratic incumbent Ed Langdon defeated his Republican opponent, Edward Mickey Clark, 67% to 33%.
Clark, 52, passed away unexpectedly in Iowa City July 1, but his name remained on the ballot when county Republicans failed to certify a new candidate by the late-August deadline. There was no primary opponent to take Clark's place. Regardless, voters still cast 442 votes for Clark, while Langdon won 891.
In the event Clark won, County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk would have appointed a Republican to fill the seat.
District 24: Democrat Drew Clevenger defeated Republican write-in candidate Chase Schwigen with 83% of the vote to win the seat held by Republican Ron Oelke, who decided not to run for re-election.
The new county board terms begin Dec. 1.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.