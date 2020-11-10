UPDATED: Iowa Secretary of State orders another recount in tight 2nd district US House race

12: p.m.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered another audit of unofficial election results impacting a still-too-close-to-call Iowa congressional race.
Pate on Tuesday morning ordered a recount in one Lucas County precinct following an error in the unofficial reporting of results in the Lucas County Auditor’s office.
"While preparing for their canvass of results, the auditor discovered the Russell precinct’s totals were not included," according to a press release from the Secretary of State's Office. "Test data was still in the system instead of the election night results. This error has been corrected, and the new totals have been added to the statewide unofficial results."
Due to the error, Pate ordered an audit of the precinct and requested a countywide recount of all results.
“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority and we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure the vote count is accurate,” Pate said. “Following last week’s data entry error in Jasper County, my office asked all 99 county auditors to double-check their results. These human errors are unfortunate and frustrating, but the system is working. We have voter ID, paper ballots, post-election audits and a paper trail to protect the sanctity of the vote.”
Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters echoed Pate's comments.
The countywide recount will take place on Thursday, according to the press release.
Election night results are always unofficial. The numbers are not finalized until after counties conduct post-election audits and canvasses, and the numbers are certified on a statewide basis at the end of November.
Support Local Journalism
Every county conducts post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote, and reviews data from each precinct before the canvass of the votes, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
10:35 a.m.
In the latest twists and turns in the counting of ballots cast in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa has retaken the lead.
Last night, Iowa went to bed with Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland holding a 152-vote lead. This morning, Iowa woke up to Miller-Meeks holding a 32-vote lead, based off new vote totals being reported out of Lucas County.
Scott County officials were canvassing ballots Tuesday morning, and the Secretary of State is holding a second news conference on the race in the past five days.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters to discuss unofficial election results in one Lucas County precinct.
Rita Hart's campaign issued a statement Tuesday morning on the new Lucas County results.
"As we have said all along, the most important part of this process is that we get this right, and that our election officials not put expediency ahead of accuracy with Iowans’ voices at stake," Rita Hart for Congress Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement.
"Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation," Meunier continued. "Given multiple errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, the counties should take special care to ensure that they have accurately counted every ballot and the totals are correct.
"It is outrageous that Lucas would identify a race-defining change in the middle of the night the night before the county canvass, six days after the election, and then rush to certify results just hours later before accuracy has been ensured. Given the mistakes we’ve seen so far, the counties should not adopt results until they have taken the time needed to make sure they are absolutely correct. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."
This is a developing story. Check back at qctimes.com and qconline.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.