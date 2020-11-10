UPDATED: Iowa Secretary of State orders another recount in tight 2nd district US House race

Rita Hart's campaign issued a statement Tuesday morning on the new Lucas County results.

"As we have said all along, the most important part of this process is that we get this right, and that our election officials not put expediency ahead of accuracy with Iowans’ voices at stake," Rita Hart for Congress Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement.

"Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district’s future representation," Meunier continued. "Given multiple errors found in Jasper and Lucas counties at the eleventh hour, the counties should take special care to ensure that they have accurately counted every ballot and the totals are correct.

"It is outrageous that Lucas would identify a race-defining change in the middle of the night the night before the county canvass, six days after the election, and then rush to certify results just hours later before accuracy has been ensured. Given the mistakes we’ve seen so far, the counties should not adopt results until they have taken the time needed to make sure they are absolutely correct. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."

This is a developing story. Check back at qctimes.com and qconline.com.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tom Barton Follow Tom Barton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today