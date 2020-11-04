UPDATED: Iowa State Rep. Mommsen retains Iowa House 97 seat

Iowa State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, has won a fourth term.

Mommsen, who has held the Iowa House District 97 seat since 2015, received 11,401 votes, as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday from voters in Scott and Clinton counties, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Ryan Zeskey, a LeClaire Democrat and a Navy veteran, had received 6,628 votes. According to unofficial voting results from Scott and Clinton counties Tuesday night, 19 write-in votes were cast for the seat.

The Iowa House District 97 is a mostly rural district encompassing Camanche, LeClaire and DeWitt.

The incumbent said addressing affordable high-speed internet and child care for Iowa families were key issues to attract and bring more young families to Iowa. Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, also said he opposed a mask mandate in Iowa, while Zeskey has been critical of the state and federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LeClaire stay-at-home father also wanted to expand Highway 30 to four lanes in an effort to facilitate future economic growth through better transportation infrastructure.

