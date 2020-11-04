UPDATED: Iowa State Rep. Mommsen retains Iowa House 97 seat

 Skip to main content
Iowa State Rep. Mommsen retains Iowa House 97 seat
Iowa State Rep. Mommsen retains Iowa House 97 seat

Iowa State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, has won a fourth term.

Mommsen, who has held the Iowa House District 97 seat since 2015, received 11,401 votes, as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday from voters in Scott and Clinton counties, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Ryan Zeskey, a LeClaire Democrat and a Navy veteran, had received 6,628 votes. According to unofficial voting results from Scott and Clinton counties Tuesday night, 19 write-in votes were cast for the seat.

The Iowa House District 97 is a mostly rural district encompassing Camanche, LeClaire and DeWitt.

The incumbent said addressing affordable high-speed internet and child care for Iowa families were key issues to attract and bring more young families to Iowa. Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, also said he opposed a mask mandate in Iowa, while Zeskey has been critical of the state and federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LeClaire stay-at-home father also wanted to expand Highway 30 to four lanes in an effort to facilitate future economic growth through better transportation infrastructure.

Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen

Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt
