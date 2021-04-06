Updated: Rayapati unseats Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri by wide margin in election upset victory

Acri said she congratulated Rayapati on her win, and thanked voters, the community and her supporters "for the amazing opportunity" to serve the city "and be part of all of the exciting things that have happened over the last four years."

"I'm really grateful for having the honor of being able to serve the last four years," Acri said. "I came into the election knowing that it would be a challenge to be re-elected, and I'm really proud of my team for all the effort we put in connecting with voters. ... I think this community is united in looking in a new direction, and I think that is a really healthy thing and something good will come of it."

The race in recent weeks has grown somewhat heated over campaign fliers that accused Rayapati of covering up an incident at Moline High School that allegedly involved a teacher who posted a sex video on social media.