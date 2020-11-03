UT students happy to participate as election judges

The $150 didn’t hurt for a day’s work, but United Township’s Carlos Martinez-Concha could only groan when he realized what time he had to start working as an election judge Tuesday — 5 a.m.

And he wouldn’t be off until about 8 p.m. after helping pick things up. But money isn’t the main reason for Martinez-Concha working at the polls. Getting out of school was never mentioned by him either.

Turns out Martinez-Concha, a 16-year-old junior, really wants to be at the polls. He only wishes he could vote.

“I think voting is always a great idea,” he said. “I personally can’t vote, so the next best thing is being an election judge and helping people.”

So it was off to the polls well ahead of sunrise Tuesday morning. Also among about 35 United Township students working Tuesday at the polls was his friend, Omnia Salih, also a 16-year-old junior. She’s enthusiastic about this election and interested in it.

“I got really influenced to be in politics because of this election,” she said. “So I thought why not be a part of it to see what really goes on at the polls.”