UT students happy to participate as election judges

The $150 didn’t hurt for a day’s work, but United Township’s Carlos Martinez-Concha could only groan when he realized what time he had to start working as an election judge Tuesday — 5 a.m.
And he wouldn’t be off until about 8 p.m. after helping pick things up. But money isn’t the main reason for Martinez-Concha working at the polls. Getting out of school was never mentioned by him either.
Turns out Martinez-Concha, a 16-year-old junior, really wants to be at the polls. He only wishes he could vote.
“I think voting is always a great idea,” he said. “I personally can’t vote, so the next best thing is being an election judge and helping people.”
So it was off to the polls well ahead of sunrise Tuesday morning. Also among about 35 United Township students working Tuesday at the polls was his friend, Omnia Salih, also a 16-year-old junior. She’s enthusiastic about this election and interested in it.
“I got really influenced to be in politics because of this election,” she said. “So I thought why not be a part of it to see what really goes on at the polls.”
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney is happy the state is letting people younger than 18 work at the polls. This year students must be at least 16.
“We are very grateful for the schools working with us,” she said. “Because without these kids, I don't know if we would have met the required amount of election judges. I know we were struggling for quite some time. Once again the kids stepped up and they saved the day.”
UT had 85 students participate two years ago. Kinney wishes more schools would.
“We urge them to. UT has been front and center with their involvement for the last several elections,” she said.
United Township government teacher Julie Eisenband is happy to have her students play a role in democracy for a day.
She thinks it’s good to get them involved as early as possible and believes it gets them in the habit of participating as citizens, too.
Usually, it’s retirees working the polls, so naturally the much younger students have more energy and they catch on fast, Kinney said.
“But they also bring another good quality — they don’t mind computers," she said. “They grew up with computers. I say some of them were born holding a computer in their hands. It seems that way. They are very tech savvy. They do pick this up fast.”
This year, between COVID-19 and an expected larger turnout, the students are especially needed.
“So that’s two good reasons,” Kinney said. “I think a lot of our older election judges, they opted out because they fear the COVID even though we have put a lot of protections in place. Face shields, face masks, wipes, we have everything imaginable.”
Salih had a two-hour training telling her what she has to do, what she can’t do and how to keep people’s privacy in check while always being respectful. Still, she admits to being nervous for the big day.
Martinez-Concha said he was eager to get a close-up view on the entire election process.
“I am looking forward to it,” he said.
And though Tuesday alternated between slow periods and busy times, he wasn't second-guessing his decision.
"It's fun," he said.
