Villarreal pulls out win for Rock Island State's Attorney's seat

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Wednesday she was thankful for her win on Election Day.
Republican Kathleen Bailey was Villarreal’s challenger in the 2020 general election. For much of Tuesday night Bailey was ahead as election officials counted the votes cast that day. Later Villarreal took the lead after election officials finished tallying the ballots of people who voted early. That part of the count did not finish until shortly before midnight.
“I am humbled to have been elected to hold this office for four years,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal said there are a number of projects underway in her office that she plans to continue. They include more digitization; implementation of a new case management system; and conducting court hearings by ZOOM video conferencing.
Villarreal was sworn in as interim state’s attorney on July 1, 2019. She replaced John McGehee after he became a judge. Before that, she was a defense attorney in the county.
This was her first run for public office.
Once the early votes were counted, Villarreal had 33,861 — 52.39% — of the votes cast, according to the Rock Island County Clerk's Office. Bailey had 30,769 — 47.61% — of the votes cast.
Villarreal said she went into the race knowing that 2020 was already kind of a strange year. She worked very hard on the campaign.
“I wasn’t certain what the turnout was going to be, and I was aware that the early votes had not been counted yet,” Villarreal said.
Bailey was not available for comment Wednesday but said previously that she wanted the seat so she could make a difference and serve as an advocate for victims.
Bailey is now in private practice but has been an assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney. She also helped develop the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.
