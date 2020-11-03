Voters in Whiteside County turn down tax proposals

A pair of tax proposals were in peril in Whiteside County in Tuesday's general elections, while voters also were against an amendment to the Illinois Constitution.

A proposal to increase the local sales tax in the county received only 26.4% yes votes, failing 19,754-7,071. The Morrison city tax levy proposition also failed 1,037-904.

The vote for the Illinois Constitutional Amendment Section 3, Article IX was turned down by a 16,672-9,181 margin.

Voters favored retaining Supreme Court Judge Tom Kilbride by a 15,334-9,805 margin. The vote to retain Terence Patton was 18,250-5,350.

In the presidential race, incumbent Donald Trump received 14,472 votes to 12,195 for Joe Biden. Republican Mark Curran outpolled Democrat Dick Durbin, the statewide winner, 13,458-12,444, in the U.S. Senate race, and Republican Esther Joy King edged incumbent Cheri Bustos 13,698-13,330 in the U.S. Congressional 17th District race.

Incumbent Tony McCombie topped Democrat Joan Padilla 16,139-9,752, in the 71st District state representative race, while Republican Andrew Chesney had an 860-277 edge in the race for state representative for the 89th District.