'We knew it was going to be close': The latest on Iowa's U.S. House District 2 race

As of Thursday morning, more than 12,300 outstanding absentee ballots sent to voters in Iowa's 2nd congressional district had yet to be received by county auditors. That included about 6,260 sent to registered Democrats and nearly 2,870 sent to registered Republicans, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
That number is down slightly from 12,480 outstanding ballots sent to voters that had to be received by county elections officials as of Wednesday morning.
Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa still maintained a razor-thin, 282-vote lead out of about 394,000 votes cast over Democrat Rita Hart of Wheatland in the open-seat U.S. House race to replace retiring Democratic seven-term incumbent Dave Loebsack.
According to unofficial results, Miller-Meeks still leads Hart 196,769 votes to 196,487, with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results.
Late-arriving mail-in absentee ballots can still be counted, so long as they were postmarked before Election Day and received by county auditors by noon on Monday.
So the final result of the race may not be known until next week after election officials canvass the vote and count any eligible outstanding mail-in ballots received as well as provisional ballots cast on Election Day.
County election boards will convene next Monday and Tuesday for the official canvass of votes in each county.
Iowa does not require automatic recounts. Any candidate or voter may request a recount. If the margin of victory separating candidates is narrow enough, less than 1% of the total number of votes cast, or about about 4,000 votes in this case, the state will pay the cost for a recount. In all other instances, the requesting party will need to post a bond to cover costs of the recount, which is refunded if the recount changes the election outcome.
A candidate who asks for a recount in Iowa must file the request in writing within three days after the official canvass has been conducted, and a request would have to be made of each individual county auditor in the district, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
Miller-Meeks campaign issued a statement Wednesday stating that it was "premature" to talk about a recount. On Thursday, the campaign reiterated that it is confident Miller-Meeks winning margin will stand.
"We are confident the numbers we received by checking and double checking with each county election office, again, that those numbers will hold," said campaign spokesman Eric Woolson. "And, I would expect they would increase in Sen. Miller-Meeks' favor slightly tomorrow as provisional ballots are looked at, and certainly by Monday."
Hart's campaign did not return messages seeking comment Thursday, but on Wednesday issued a statement stating the race was "too close to call" and that it will continue to monitor outstanding ballots as votes continue to be counted.
"Iowans voted in record numbers this year, and they deserve to have their voices heard," Mandy McClure, communications director for the Iowa Democratic Party said in an emailed statement Thursday. "Our county clerks and election officials are working hard to get this count right and we urge them to count each ballot in as transparent a manner as possible."
According to unofficial results, Miller-Meeks ran up the score in rural counties, flipping counties that voted for President Donald Trump but backed Loebsack in 2016, while cutting into Hart’s margin of victory in the three large, traditionally Democratic counties she won.
While Hart took 70% of the vote in heavily Democratic Johnson County, Miller-Meeks outperformed the president in the county by a few points.
Trump, too, drove turnout in Iowa, according to the Iowa Secretary of State, helping lift Republican across the board down ballot in a red wave where Republicans unseated a first-term Iowa Democratic congresswoman, could gain a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats, increased their advantage in the Iowa Legislature and re-elected Republican Joni Ernst to the U.S. Senate.
"As you look at the national picture, I think it’s fair to say the 2nd district can be seen as a microcosm of the country," Woolson said. "Large areas of red and concentrations of blue counties and lots of votes in those counties. We knew it was going to be close."
