'We knew it was going to be close': The latest on Iowa's U.S. House District 2 race

County election boards will convene next Monday and Tuesday for the official canvass of votes in each county.

Iowa does not require automatic recounts. Any candidate or voter may request a recount. If the margin of victory separating candidates is narrow enough, less than 1% of the total number of votes cast, or about about 4,000 votes in this case, the state will pay the cost for a recount. In all other instances, the requesting party will need to post a bond to cover costs of the recount, which is refunded if the recount changes the election outcome.

A candidate who asks for a recount in Iowa must file the request in writing within three days after the official canvass has been conducted, and a request would have to be made of each individual county auditor in the district, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.

Miller-Meeks campaign issued a statement Wednesday stating that it was "premature" to talk about a recount. On Thursday, the campaign reiterated that it is confident Miller-Meeks winning margin will stand.