Weikert discusses what's next for Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office

Rock Island County Clerk Tammy Weikert, who held her seat Tuesday night, said she will continue working on upgrades to her office.
Weikert was challenged by Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic, who showed a significant lead during much of the evening as Tuesday’s ballots were counted. Weikert, however, closed that gap as absentee ballots were counted at the end of the night.
She said ahead of the election that that earlier work has included implementing electronic filing of civil cases and criminal filings; filing of electronic appeals with the Appellate Court; and increasing access for self-represented litigants. Weikert said she also intends to develop solutions for the budget crisis caused by the COVID-19.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to continue the work that I began many years ago in the circuit clerk’s office,” Weikert said Wednesday. “As I mentioned previously, the work that we have done has revolutionized and transitioned the office into a place where we basically have documents and records available at a moment’s notice. It makes our work much more efficient.”
When the tally was finished near midnight, Weikert had 36,332 — 56.30% — of the votes with all of Rock Island County’s precincts reporting and early ballots counted, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. Madunic had 28,197 or 43.70%.
Madunic said Wednesday that the results declared the voters’ choice.
“I wish her all the best in her next four years and encourage kindness to all,” she said.
Weikert said it was interesting to watch as Tuesday night’s count progressed. She said she knew there were a lot of votes that had not been counted during the first part of the evening.
“I knew that things were going to change,” she said. “There were going to be a lot of votes coming in way late in the evening that would be very favorable to my campaign.”
She said the scope of the early voting was something unique about this election.
“We’ve never seen that,” Weikert said.
