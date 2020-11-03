 Skip to main content
Weikert retains Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's seat
Weikert retains Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s seat

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent, appears to have won the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race.

She faced Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic.

As of 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Weikert had 36,332 — 56.30% — of the votes, while Madunic had 28,197 or 43.70%, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. This was with all votes, including those cast early, counted. Earlier, Madunic was shown in the lead, but that was without the early votes included.

Weikert has been circuit clerk for five years, and has worked in the office for 23.

In May Weikert laid off 15 clerks, citing the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic’s reduction in court filings. She said later that all AFSCME employees were rehired.

A short time after the layoffs, Weikert was among several county officials who asked not to receive a budgeted pay increase.

"I was inspired to run for Rock Island County circuit clerk when I heard the news of the poor handling of the layoffs of clerks and the unacceptable working conditions," McGuire-Madunic said ahead of the election. "Our public employees deserve better.”

McGuire-Madunic founded the nonprofit Ribbonsforkellsey. It supplies anti-suffocation pillows to children with seizures and weighted blankets to children with autism.

She received the Quad-Cities "Advocate of the Year" award in 2014.

McGuire-Madunic unsuccessfully challenged District 72 state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, in 2016.

McGuire-Madunic sued the Sherrard School District in 2014, contending district officials violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not letting her epileptic daughter have her service dog at school. McGuire-Madunic’s case was successful and she was awarded a $75,000 settlement.

Brandi Madunic

Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic is challenging Democratic incumbent Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert in the Nov. 3 general election. 
Rock Island: Who's on the ballot?

  • Updated

Rock Island County List of Candidates for the November 3, 2020 General ElectionRock Island County - AuditorRepublicanNo Candidate Filed461 47 …

