Eloise Caldwell was legendary in Iowa and Quad-Cities running circles.

Before she died on her 90th birthday, Feb. 25, Eloise made an indelible mark on the sport of road racing. She competed in the first Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in 1975, holds several race records throughout Iowa, was a founding member of the Cornbelt Running Club and is the namesake for a Bix trophy for the fastest local female runner.

But her life was much more than sweating out 5Ks and marathons.

She married Phil Caldwell in 1954, and they had seven children. Both were accomplished runners who, even before they retired from the road, served as Bix volunteers.

Phil died a few years ago.

"Eloise and Phil were a very distinct couple," said Paul Schmidt, who is the president of the Cornbelt Running Club. "They were inseparable in a way, but they each had very distinct lives.

"The one never overshadowed the other. They both had very real accomplishments as individuals."

Ed Froehlich spent 40 years as the Bix race director, and he knew the Caldwells for all of it. He said Eloise and Phil were "very private people."

"Eloise was a fantastic lady, and they were a wonderful couple," Froehlich said. "They never really talked much about their lives, and Eloise never wanted recognition.

"I think my favorite memory of her was when we announced that the trophy for the fastest local female runner would be named after her. The look on her face is something I will never forget. She was so happy."

What made Eloise's accomplishments as a runner even more impressive was that she didn't even start until 1973 — when she was 40 years old and had given birth to seven children.

She was one of only three women in the 84-runner field for the 1975 Bix.

Eloise got good enough that she became a nationally ranked women’s masters runner. At one time, she held the Iowa state 50-and-over records for several distances, including the marathon.

"I started at 40, and at 50 is when I ran my best races," she told Quad-City Times reporter Don Doxsie in 2018.

She was not exaggerating.

In 1982, at the age of 50, she ran a 44-minute, 14-second time in the 10K GovCup. That record for a woman from Iowa still stands. In 1983, still at the age of 50, she posted a still-record Iowa women's time of 21:23 in the 5K CASI Quad-Cities St. Patrick's Day Race.

Eloise also owns the Iowa women's record time of 1:35.08 for the Iowa City half-marathon, set in 1983 when she was 50. A year later, she set the Iowa women's standard of 3:20.09 in the Grandma's marathon. Both records still stand.

At the same time Eloise was setting records for Iowa women, Phil was doing the same on the over-50 men's side. His time of 36:12 in 1982 at the CR Armstrong 10K still stands. So, too, does his 1981 time of 2:58.27 in the Iowa City marathon.

Phil ran his first Bix in 1977, and he also is considered a Grand Master. Through the years, the couple ran more than 30 marathons together, and they were Bix regulars for several decades.

Bill Rodgers, a four-time New York Marathon and four-time Boston Marathon winner, as well as a legendary Bix runner, remembered Eloise.

"I know she was a very strong runner, and it is an honor that the award for the top local Bix female runner is named after her," Rodgers said in an email. "I think people like her are kind of the backbone of road racing in America and around the world.

"They are volunteers but also athletes. She was a builder that helped make the Bix the great race that it is and there is no question about that, at least in my mind, and I think in a lot of other people's mind. She was always smiling, always friendly."

It was in 1980 that Phil and Eloise first began handling the distribution of T-shirts for the Bix. That year, the number of entries had more than doubled to about 2,500. The numbers continued to climb.

In 2018, the Caldwells still were involved, though they handed over the chairmanship of the T-shirt committee to their daughter, Joy Huffman, and her husband, John.

The Eloise Caldwell Award was established in 2011.

When their days as runners ended, Eloise and Phil started walking. They walked bike paths, first in Davenport and then in Bettendorf, with their beloved Labrador retrievers.

"I think many people knew them from their walks," Schmidt said. "They loved their dogs, and they loved to walk. Of course, they were the friendliest people on those paths."