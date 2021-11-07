 Skip to main content
Emergency responders pull vehicle from river, one person transported to hospital
Emergency responders pull vehicle from river, one person transported to hospital

  • Updated
Water rescue

Emergency boat vehicles in the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.

Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday. 

Sgt. Ryan Derudder said there was one person who was rescued from the water and transported to a local hospital. Derudder said emergency responders were treating the situation as if there was a second person remaining in the vehicle, but that it was unconfirmed as of 7 p.m. Emergency responders covered the car with a white sheet after it was pulled from the water.

Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene. 

