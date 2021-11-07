Emergency responders pull vehicle from river, one person transported to hospital

Emergency responders pulled a vehicle from the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island on Sunday.
Sgt. Ryan Derudder said there was one person who was rescued from the water and transported to a local hospital. Derudder said emergency responders were treating the situation as if there was a second person remaining in the vehicle, but that it was unconfirmed as of 7 p.m. Emergency responders covered the car with a white sheet after it was pulled from the water.
Several fire department vehicles, water rescue boats, ambulances, police vehicles, and a tow truck were at the scene. Vehicles from the Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, and the Arsenal Fire Department were all in view at the scene.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.