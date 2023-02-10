Dillon Fillion is 18 years old and a true believer.

A senior at Bettendorf High School, Fillion skipped classes Friday and strolled into Tanglewood Hills Pavilion just before 10 a.m. He was wearing the perfect uniform: dark blue blazer and pants, white shirt, red tie, and an American flag pin in his lapel.

He was there to welcome Kari Lake.

Lake's team got to the pavilion just after 8 a.m. They had just finished the lighting and were checking sound when Fillion made his way around the room, shaking hands and trying to work through what he called "nervous energy."

"I'm excited," he said. "I think this is going to be a big day. This is just great."

Fillion was not wrong about Lake's reception. People packed the pavilion, easily exceeding the 150 attendees expected by Michelle Crawford, the event organizer from Scott County Republican Women.

Lake is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and led her own legal battle over what she called voting "irregularities" and "voter disenfranchisement" after losing her bid to be Arizona's governor in November.

For Fillion, the event was a chance to see and listen to "... a politician who is putting people first."

"Actually, I volunteered with the Scott County Republican Women and the Scott County Republicans to help out today. My parents signed me out of school," said Fillion, who smiled easily and had no problem striking up conversations with a number of reporters in attendance.

"I'm a big Kari Lake supporter. I think she is one of the last two Republicans left who are standing up for the people," he continued. "I love her fire. I love her passion. The only other Republican like her, that I support, is Donald Trump."

While Fillion talked politics, Lake's technical team played music. A few tunes from Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Village People were followed by a long list of melancholy country songs.

Fillion leaned in close to be heard over the music and made it clear he thought Lake "made good arguments about the 300,000 ballots that were missing or tampered with" during the voting for Arizona governor.

The numbers Fillion quoted are oft repeated and have been widely debunked.

Arizona's election results were certified on Dec. 5, 2022 with Lake losing to Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

A January 2023 analysis by election-data experts concluded more than 33,000 voters in Maricopa County who voted Republican in previous races chose to vote for Hobbs. Nearly 6,000 more Republican-leaning voters did not vote in the gubernatorial election or wrote in another candidate.

Before losing the race for governor, Lake asserted President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election but stole it from Trump. Fillion said he agrees.

He said he based his view on multiple sources, including Dinesh D'Souza's discredited election conspiracy book "2000 Mules," along with statistics supplied by Trump.

"The White House showed statistical data that showed how the voting rhythms were disrupted and the way the votes came in was all wrong," Fillion said.

The event music gave way to another microphone check, and Fillion tried to contain his energy. He talked about how politics "has always been one of my interests."

"I have always loved studying about and learning about government. This year, me and a sophomore at my school, Owen Hubbard, we co-sponsored a bill," he said. "We wrote it up and sent it to the Iowa Legislature. It's a term-limits bill. It was actually picked up and is going through committees right now."

Fillion beamed.

"I just think term limits would help all of us," he said. "You have politicians in office for 40 years. Who do you think they are serving? They are there for themselves and for their donors.

"That really has a negative impact on our country. Representatives should be there for the people, not for donors or to make themselves rich. That's why I support Kari Lake and Donald Trump. They represent real people and the things we care about."

Fillion watched the crews set up for the event and didn't hesitate when asked about what he does when he's not following politics.

"Hockey. I love hockey. My dad is Marty Fillion. He was a goalie for the (Quad-City) Mallards," he said. "I play goalie, too."

He smiled broadly again and watched more of Lake's team arrive at the venue. He stood and extended a hand.

"I'm gonna go see what I can do," he said. "This is going to be great."