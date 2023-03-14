Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Julie McDaniel lives in a different reality than most people.

The 50-year-old from Chicago was one of the first in line Monday morning to see former President Donald Trump speak at Davenport's Adler Theatre. Known to friends and fellow Trump fans as "J-Mac," she has kind blue eyes, an easy smile, and barely spoke above the din of the gathering crowd.

"I come to the rallies to talk about the truth with other people who know it," McDaniel said while sipping a cup of coffee to ward off the frigid wind that blew down 3rd Street.

McDaniel rejects the notion of the United States of America, saying that is a corporate name for the country. She believes in the primacy of "maritime law" and COVID-19 was part of a plot, along with the Georgia Guidestones, to decrease the world's population to 500 million. She believes Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials are guilty of crimes against humanity.

Like every single person interviewed in the long line, McDaniel is certain Trump's election was stolen away from him in 2020.

"I'm not even interested in Democrats versus Republicans. God showed us what we will get by allowing that election to be stolen," McDaniel said. "I'm here to talk about good versus evil."

It would be easy to point a finger and laugh at McDaniel. We can dismiss her as crazy or misinformed. Yet McDaniel's is certain a great war rages, and that feeling is shared by many people who support both Trump and the Republican party.

While her reality may smack of Q-Anon nuttery, the conspiracy theories that were voiced before Monday's Trump rally have deep and dark roots, firmly planted in right-wing reactionary movements that are steeped in white supremacy, anti-Semitism, and Christian Nationalism.

McDaniel believes a secret cabal is bent on reducing the world's population through the use of plagues and the mass incarceration of marginalized people.

"I was part of a group that prayed over the Georgia Guidestones one month before they were destroyed," McDaniel said. "I was there. I saw the power of God and the power of the people who believe in God."

The Georgia Guidestones were six granite slabs that stood in Elbert County in Georgia from 1980 to 2022 and contained recommendations about how to order society after an inevitable nuclear holocaust. They were, to be kind, odd. But they were, at best, a sideshow on private property.

Conspiracy theories grew up around the stones and those intensified in the last three years as a number of Republican officials from Georgia began to link them with "Satanic efforts to rule the world." They were messages, supposedly, from a group of elites dedicated to a "New World Order."

It all sounds a little crazy. But hold that thought.

While McDaniel sat in the cold and earnestly talked about her reality, a small group of well-dressed men and women sat at the circular table inside the Blackhawk Hotel's Bix Bistro. They listened in rapt attention while one of their number recounted the danger of "The Great Reset."

"Klaus Schwab wrote it, and it's a plan for how the United Nations is going to wipe out the population down to 500 million. It's an actual plan," the man said. "Really, it's also about destabilizing our government and this cabal of elites taking guns away from citizens.

"It's one of the things Donald Trump prevented when he became president. That plan is why he could not win the 2020 election. That cabal couldn't let him win."

The plot is about as fact-based as a Bond movie.

Klaus Schwab is a millionaire who, along with a think tank, wrote up a paper about how the pandemic offered an opportunity to change over from reliance on fossil fuels and emphasize more environmentally friendly aspects of the economy.

It's not a plan for world domination. Or taking away guns. It's not a law in any country. But, like the Georgia Guidestones, the Great Reset fits an age-old conspiracy narrative. And many Republican politicians have seized on the Great Reset to raise fears and campaign money.

These conspiracy theories aren't funny, really. They are rooted in some very dark visions of our country.

When McDaniel talks about her sovereign citizenship and the man in the Bix Bistro blames "elites" for stealing an election, they are echoing conspiracy theories put forth by the John Birch Society and William Potter Gale's Posse Comitatus.

Throughout the 1960s, the John Birch Society preached about the infiltration of communists all over the world. Over time, the Birchers switched to notions of a "cabal" that was committed to a New World Order. They railed against civil rights, sex education in schools, the United Nations, and one-world government.

That may sound familiar. Trump supporters like McDaniel regularly talk about the "cabal" trying to destroy the president they love.

Gale's Posse Comitatus was founded in 1970 and reached its zenith throughout the 1980s. It came out of the ideals of the John Birch Society, with a heavy dose of Christian Identity. Gale believed all Americans were sovereign citizens, did not have to pay taxes, and the supreme law of the land is the county sheriff.

Like those who followed Christian Identity, the Posse Comitatus believed in the the superiority of white men and the inferiority of Jews and Black people. Those kind of ideas are frightening to many, including McDaniel.

Yet she deeply believes there is a conspiracy of "evil people" looking to destroy the United States.

McDaniel said she cares little about the John Birch Society and would never support racism. Like many of folks lined up on 3rd Street Monday, she believes in God and kindness and loves the community she has found with other Trump supporters.

She believes she is on the side of good.