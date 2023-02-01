Everyday People: Davenport man talks about old scars

A customer visiting Rocket Resale in the Village of East Davenport would have to look closely to see the proprietor's scars.

Kaleb Stebens has a faint jagged line just below his left cheekbone. Maybe his beard and hair cover the remnants of the horror he endured on Lombard Street when he was 8 years old.

Perhaps time has done its job.

Stebens stood behind the glass-topped counter of his shop Monday afternoon, looking over a roster of recent sales. A now-vintage mini boom box behind him played 97-X, the Quad-Cities' classic rock. The J. Geils Band sang about an angel in a centerfold.

"I was 8 years old and I was riding my bike on Lombard Street, right by the Harris Pizza off Locust," Stebens said. "It was 1998. June 2. I was hit by a drunk driver. She was in a pick-up truck and I got stuck on a bolt under the truck, so I basically got dragged by my head down the road before she knew she had hit me."

Now 32 years old, Stebens paused and offered a smile. He mentioned, almost in passing, that a portion of his brain was visible because of the damage done to his skull.

"I was airlifted to Iowa City and, luckily, they picked up the pieces of my skull off the road," Stebens continued. "They pulled five rocks out of my head and used three plates to try and cover it all up.

"Recovery was, well, not too bad at first. I think I got out of the hospital in, like, 10 days. Then they did a skin graft, but the first one didn't take. My mom had to race back to Iowa City. We got pulled over by a police officer and ended up getting an escort the whole way."

Stebens smiled again. In the same matter-of-fact tone he described a back-and-forth life between Davenport and Iowa City for skin grafts. He remembered spending three months at the Ronald McDonald House. His last plastic surgery was before his senior year in high school.

"The main damage was to my brain," he said, his smile fading. "I have decision-making issues. I have word-find problems. I had some educational issues. And when I was a kid, I was bullied and tormented for the scars on my face and head."

The smile did not return.

"I have struggled sometimes, mentally," he said. "I've dealt with social anxiety. When I was younger, I was very self-conscious about the way I looked. But I will say that going through that, the accident, gave me, maybe, some strength."

Stebens exhaled, and during the silence that followed, The Who sang about not needing to fight to prove what's right. Or to be forgiven.

When next he spoke, Stebens talked about being an openly gay man.

"I was 8, before the accident, when I knew," he said. "I just knew. My regret, in a lot of ways, is how long I lived closeted. But I take pride in who I am today."

He offered a new smile and shook his head slowly.

"I've probably faced more racial stuff, hate, than for being gay," he said. "But I have had some issues.

"About three years ago, I kissed a man I was with in (a Davenport bar). The owner just went crazy and called the police and kicked me out. He followed me out on the street, in public, and threatened to kill me. I responded verbally and when I did, the police arrested me for disorderly conduct."

He again fell silent for a moment, weighing what advice he might give young gay people.

"I would say my biggest regret is that I didn't come out earlier," he said. "I was so worried and scared. I would tell a young gay person to be comfortable with themselves and to find someone to help you — someone understanding. It doesn't even have to be a gay person. Just find someone you can talk to.

"Don't let others make decisions for you or decide who you are. Be true to yourself. That's the advice I wish I'd gotten."