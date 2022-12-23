Everyday People: Ginger Herbst is 75, stubborn and still hosting family Christmas

The distance between Ginger Herbst's front door and Mound Street is 22 very steep steps.

She is 75 years young and doesn't plan to move anytime soon, regardless of what her friends and family say.

"My kids always worry about the stairs and tell me it's time to move. And some of my friends don't like to visit. But I can still climb it, and I can still carry my groceries while I do it, so I'm staying," Herbst said Friday while she worked at Doodads in Davenport's East Village.

She walked to the store Friday morning from her home on Mound Street and the sub-zero temperatures didn't give her pause. She thought about whether she would describe herself as stubborn.

"Stubborn? Probably. You have to be when you're single," she said. "When you've been single as long as I have, and I'm not going to say how long that's been, nobody cares. You have to learn how to stand up for yourself.

"You have to learn how to follow your own beliefs and not worry what other people think."

Herbst has been a wife, mother, employee of John Deere HMO, a golfer, golf pro shop manager, beach-side bartender, single for longer than she'll ever tell and a resident of the East Village for 14 years. Through it all, she's returned to a singular passion.

And she pursued that passion with flair.

"I've been knitting since I was 5 years old," Herbst said after a customer completed his purchase and left Doodads. "I started because my mother knitted.

"When I was 16, I lived in Darlington, Wisconsin, and I worked at the A&W Root Beer stand. The woman who owned it was from Switzerland, and she showed me how to knit in different styles and different colors. I really liked the style."

Herbst paused her journey through knitting to help a customer buy some vintage glasses. She knew the customer's mother.

"Your mother went to school with my daughters," Herbst said. "You give her a hug and tell her Ginger says, 'Merry Christmas.' She'll know me."

The customer smiled and said, "It's a small world."

Herbst returned to the story of knitting after one last detour.

"Well, I moved here to Davenport with my husband, and we got divorced. And I moved down to Fort Myers, Florida, and I ran pro shops at a couple of golf courses and I worked as bartender down on the beach," she said. "Those were good days."

Herbst entertained the idea that she led a wild life.

"Wild? Not really," she said. "But looking back, I think I should have been."

She returned to knitting in earnest after she came back to the Quad-Cities 12 years ago.

"I never stopped," she said. "I did a little bit here and there, had fun with it. Then I started knitting pieces and selling them to people.

"So one day, I went to the library and I got a book on knitting felted hats. And then I visited my sister, Jane Everstad, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and I showed her the book. I wanted her to design the things we put on the hats, the decorations. She agreed to do it and we were off and running."

Herbst and her sister submitted their work to juried art shows, where they set up a tent and sold their work. They produced an average of 200 hats a year, and Herbst said she met people from all over the country.,

"We are slowing down now," she said without regret. "The setting up and taking down gets old. And we want to try some new things. But it was a lot of fun; that's the important thing."

The traffic in Doodads picked up. Herbst thought about Christmas.

"I love it. I hold on to the traditions," she said. "My house is small and the grandkids have husbands and wives and kids. It's crowded. Two years ago, the kids got together and told me they were moving Christmas to my daughter's house.

"I didn't like it, but they did it. Last year, they moved Christmas back to my house. Sometimes you just have to stick with traditions. I knew they'd be back."

Herbst smiled and greeted a customer with a friendly, "Merry Christmas," as he walked through the door.