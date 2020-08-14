EVERYDAY PEOPLE: Missing 10-year-old never far from the minds of many

A slow cruise around Credit Island's paved loop Friday was accompanied by fishermen patiently waiting, bicyclists pumping out miles, an assortment of pedestrians fast and slow, and a solitary heron.
The regulars were joined by a growing crowd of campers pounding tent pegs and unloading kayaks in anticipation of Saturday's Floatzilla — the annual River Action event billed as the largest gathering of paddlers on the Mississippi River.
The last time people gathered at Credit Island was 35 days before the big float, when volunteer searchers combed the tall grass and woods while Davenport Police dragged the lagoon in search of Breasia Terrell.
She's the 10-year-old Davenport girl who went missing sometime late July 9 or early July 10. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, and Henry Earl Dinkins was taken into custody the day Breasia was reported missing. Police call him a person of interest, and has not been charged with a crime related to Breasia.
Not much has been said about the search for Breasia over the course of the last few weeks. The Davenport Police issued a statement Thursday reminding folks the search has not been abandoned. Investigators are trapped in the unenviable position of not discussing the details of the investigation while trying to keep the public informed.
But Breasia has dropped down in the news cycle.
Other headlines and top stories have taken the little girl's place — the spread of COVID-19, the volatile issue of police reform, a storm that knocked out the power to thousands of homes, just to name a few.
The hardest part to understand, the mother of a missing child once told me, is the world does not stop. The lives of others go on while the family of the missing are frozen in time.
Alex Soricelli had his tent set up and was sorting through fishing tackle by noon Friday. Breasia wasn't far from his mind.
"I thought about Breasia when I was coming down here," the 37-year-old said. "I try to follow along with what's going on in the case — but it seems like there really hasn't been much.
"I know they have that guy and they charged him (Dinkins) with some more crimes. I read about that. But I don't want to speculate about him or anyone else. I just hope she's alive and they find her. I think a lot about how her family must be feeling."
Dinkins was originally charged with one sex offender registry violation and had two counts added to that charge Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to all three. Those charges are not related to the disappearance of Breasia.
The year of coronavirus and protest and storms and seemingly endless cancellations and the disappearance of a little girl marks the fifth time Soricelli will paddle the Mississippi with the Floatzilla fleet.
"I've always loved getting outdoors and I've been part of some River Action clean-ups along the river here," he said. "This year it's really nice to be able to get out and do something. I do try to be safe and follow the guidelines — I don't want to contribute to the spread of anything.
"But it is very nice to have something like this to go to and to try to get away from everything for just a little bit."
In the days after Breasia disappeared missing posters on letter-sized paper were taped to some of Credit Island's trees. Those posters are gone now, too, washed away by rain or shredded by the winds.
But you still can find Breasia's smiling face on the posters in windows of businesses and restaurants all over the city. In the QC Mart on Rockingham Road, just a few blocks up from Credit Island, there's a poster outside near the doors and another inside on the glass of the cash wrap.
"I can't give you my name because of company policy, but I can tell you I look for that little girl every time a car pulls up," an attendant said Friday. "We make sure those posters stay up. I think about her and I wonder why we never hear nothing.
"It's like people have moved on. That's really sad. I have a 10-year-old in my family and I tell her every day to stay safe.The whole thing is scary. And it's even scarier to not hear any updates."
Back on the river, Soricelli tried to untangle a mass of fluorescent yellow fishing line.
"I remember when I heard first heard about it," he said. "I said a prayer. For her. And for her family."
Soricelli studied the tangle for a moment.
"I'm not the most religious person on the planet, you know?" he continued. "But that's something to pray for. I prayed that there was still hope for her."
