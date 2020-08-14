EVERYDAY PEOPLE: Missing 10-year-old never far from the minds of many

"I've always loved getting outdoors and I've been part of some River Action clean-ups along the river here," he said. "This year it's really nice to be able to get out and do something. I do try to be safe and follow the guidelines — I don't want to contribute to the spread of anything.

"But it is very nice to have something like this to go to and to try to get away from everything for just a little bit."

In the days after Breasia disappeared missing posters on letter-sized paper were taped to some of Credit Island's trees. Those posters are gone now, too, washed away by rain or shredded by the winds.

But you still can find Breasia's smiling face on the posters in windows of businesses and restaurants all over the city. In the QC Mart on Rockingham Road, just a few blocks up from Credit Island, there's a poster outside near the doors and another inside on the glass of the cash wrap.

"I can't give you my name because of company policy, but I can tell you I look for that little girl every time a car pulls up," an attendant said Friday. "We make sure those posters stay up. I think about her and I wonder why we never hear nothing.