Everyday People: 'Peaceful protests are working. This is not just a 2020 thing.'

Eric Puryear is as blunt as he is committed to pushing police reform.
"My answer to why protest is important is a pretty direct one," the 36-year-old attorney and activist said earlier this week. "What I want for my son is that when he grows up he won't be murdered by the police.
"That's the personal side. I think it is the right of all individuals to not be mistreated or abused. I want that for every person in my community and in this country. So we peacefully assemble and demand change."
Puryear is encouraging others to join him and the 'We F.I.G.H.T.' group to assemble at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, outside the Davenport Police Station, 416N. Harrison St.
It is the seventh local protest Puryear has taken part in or directly helped to organize. Puryear said the anti-police brutality and Black Lives Matter movements of last summer brought the real beginnings of police reform in Illinois, and some hope in Iowa.
"Protest made a difference last year — even here in Iowa," Puryear said. "There was the beginning of change."
As protests against police brutality gained momentum all across Iowa and the United States, in June 2020 Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a police accountability bill into law. That legislation bans most choke holds, allows the Iowa Attorney General to investigate deaths involving an officer, and prevents officers from being hired if they were fired or quit because of misconduct in a previous job.
That bill passed in one day.
In January, however, Iowa introduced "Back the Blue" legislation that increased penalties for "riotous" behavior and, crucially, denies state funding for any local government that attempts to reduce the budgets of local police departments.
Reynolds did offer one glimmer of hope for those seeking police reform, including legislation aimed at addressing racial profiling. Puryear said the glimmer could be short-lived as Republican lawmakers did not advance Reynolds' proposal to ban racial profiling by law enforcement ahead of a key legislative deadline last Thursday.
While the racial profiling portion of Reynold's bill remains in legislative limbo, Iowa's Republican lawmakers advanced legislation to essentially ban the 1619 Project from public schools and universities, proposed statues to undermine voluntary diversity plans at five school districts, and proposed barring public schools from using diversity or other training programs that suggest systemic or institutionalized racism exists in Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus said they saw the new legislation as a kind of "retaliation" for the few gains in police reform made last year. Reacting to the totality of the legislation, Representative Phyllis Thede (D-Bettendorf) said she worried Iowa Republicans were looking to "turn back the clock" and use their power to further marginalize people of color living in Iowa.
Puryear thinks some Iowa lawmakers are looking to counter the "real gains in civil rights made last year in this state."
Iowa Senate Assistant Majority Leader Chris Cournoyer (R-LeClaire) insisted the policing bills are aimed at "protecting both the police and the community."
"We want to make sure people can peacefully protest and not have riots where police are threatened and property is damaged," Cournoyer said. "We also feel we need to protect the wider public. Walking out on to I-80 as part of a protest endangers lives."
Cournoyer noted she chaired the subcommittee meeting where the bill to remove state funding for any city or county that reduced police funding was approved for wider consideration.
"That subcommittee meeting was a zoom meeting. Anyone from Iowa could attend," Cournoyer said. "That meeting lasted 12 minutes. There were no public comments. I am willing to listen to what people think of legislation."
Puryear stressed the importance of seeing recent proposed legislation and the new voting laws as part of a reaction to civil rights gains and an active social justice movement in Iowa.
"If you look at all of that recent proposed legislation — Back the Blue, ending uncomfortable discussions about diversity and slavery and racism, the desire to turn a blind eye to sexism — you can't come to any conclusion other than we are seeing the reaction against protest, against the demands for change," Puryear said. "Look at all that, and then consider the voter suppression laws breezing past us in Iowa.
That sweeping election law reduced the number of days for early voting, shortened poll hours on election days, and reduced the number of days absentee ballots can be mailed, among other measures.
"And why is so important to not talk about diversity and racism and sexism? Because Republicans cannot win elections based on truth. And then they have to have a way to hang on to power. They have to find ways to limit the ability of marginalized people to vote. Well, it's time to peacefully let people know those laws will be protested."