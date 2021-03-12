Everyday People: 'Peaceful protests are working. This is not just a 2020 thing.'

Puryear thinks some Iowa lawmakers are looking to counter the "real gains in civil rights made last year in this state."

Iowa Senate Assistant Majority Leader Chris Cournoyer (R-LeClaire) insisted the policing bills are aimed at "protecting both the police and the community."

"We want to make sure people can peacefully protest and not have riots where police are threatened and property is damaged," Cournoyer said. "We also feel we need to protect the wider public. Walking out on to I-80 as part of a protest endangers lives."

Cournoyer noted she chaired the subcommittee meeting where the bill to remove state funding for any city or county that reduced police funding was approved for wider consideration.

"That subcommittee meeting was a zoom meeting. Anyone from Iowa could attend," Cournoyer said. "That meeting lasted 12 minutes. There were no public comments. I am willing to listen to what people think of legislation."

Puryear stressed the importance of seeing recent proposed legislation and the new voting laws as part of a reaction to civil rights gains and an active social justice movement in Iowa.