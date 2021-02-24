Everyday People: Snowshoeing is a word - and still a thing

Cross country skiing. Sledding. Snowshoeing?
Snowshoeing is actually a word. Sounds like it really shouldn't be, but according to the dictionary, 'snowshoeing' is the verb form of snowshoe.
Snowshoeing also sounds like a thing from the North American frontier, back in the days of Lewis & Clark. The idea of snowshoes conjures up images of hairy French men trading furs at some frigid outpost.
But it turns out snowshoeing is still a thing.
Drive past Duck Creek Park & Golf Course any day of the week during the winter months and you're sure to see kids sledding or people cross country skiing. The 211 acres found nestled between a short portion of East Kimberly Road and the corner where Locust Drive turns into Middle Road also serves as one of the many Quad-Cities venues where you can find people snowshoeing.
There's not a fur trading outpost in sight. Folks who snowshoe are all about the exercise.
"It's a great workout," Cindy DeWulf said Tuesday afternoon after snowshoeing over 2.6 miles of Duck Creek's snow-covered fairways with three fellow snowshoers.
'Snowshoers' is a word, too.
Paula Nabb, Otto Bretmeyer and Sara Moore were the snowshoers who joined DeWulf on to 90-minute trek through the links.
DeWulf, Moore and Bretmeyer all are retired. Nabb is a realtor who was on her lunch break. All four of the snowshoers hail from the Illinois side of the Q-C.
"We all met because we are part of a biking and running club," Nabb explained. "I've been doing it for about three years — started at the same time as Sara (Moore) and I really enjoy it."
All four said snowshoeing is one of a few ways to exercise outdoors during the winter months. And it's safe.
"You can go at your own pace and there not much risk of falling," Moore said. "And it's easy to find a place to do it. All the public parks in the Quad-Cities allow it."
Nabb said her favorite snow shoeing venue is Bettendorf's Palmer Hills Golf Course.
"They do tracks for cross country skiiers, so the snowshoers have to be careful to break up those, but the course is really nice," Nabb said.
Bretmeyer, the group's elder statesperson at 78, said his favorite is Indian Bluff Golf Course. Moore said she tried Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park Monday and counted it as her favorite.
DeWulf was the true veteran snowshoer of the group. The 67-year-old said she's been pounding the snow for 15 years.
"It's great exercise. And sometimes you get beautiful days like today and it just makes it so nice to get outside," DeWulf said. "The great thing about snow shoes is you can start at any age and you really can go at your own pace."