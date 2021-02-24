Everyday People: Snowshoeing is a word - and still a thing

DeWulf, Moore and Bretmeyer all are retired. Nabb is a realtor who was on her lunch break. All four of the snowshoers hail from the Illinois side of the Q-C.

"We all met because we are part of a biking and running club," Nabb explained. "I've been doing it for about three years — started at the same time as Sara (Moore) and I really enjoy it."

All four said snowshoeing is one of a few ways to exercise outdoors during the winter months. And it's safe.

"You can go at your own pace and there not much risk of falling," Moore said. "And it's easy to find a place to do it. All the public parks in the Quad-Cities allow it."

Nabb said her favorite snow shoeing venue is Bettendorf's Palmer Hills Golf Course.

"They do tracks for cross country skiiers, so the snowshoers have to be careful to break up those, but the course is really nice," Nabb said.

Bretmeyer, the group's elder statesperson at 78, said his favorite is Indian Bluff Golf Course. Moore said she tried Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park Monday and counted it as her favorite.

DeWulf was the true veteran snowshoer of the group. The 67-year-old said she's been pounding the snow for 15 years.

"It's great exercise. And sometimes you get beautiful days like today and it just makes it so nice to get outside," DeWulf said. "The great thing about snow shoes is you can start at any age and you really can go at your own pace."

