Everyday People: Sunshine and salvation after the election

The election is over. Get ready for Christmas.

Want proof the holidays are near? Look no further than the Hy-Vee on Devil's Glen Road in Bettendorf, where a sun-drenched Melissa Grapengeter stood outside in Wednesday afternoon's far-from-frightful, almost-80-degree weather, looking like Christmas in the Bahamas.

A bell-ringer for the Salvation Army, Grapengeter wore a bright-red shirt and the traditional bright-red Salvation Army apron. She rang her Christmas bell while her phone, perched atop a garbage can, played holiday tunes from Mix 96.

Grapengeter also wore a smile.

"Today might be one of the best days I've ever rang for the Salvation Army," the 45-year-old said, stepping back into the shade of the grocery store.

"We've had some pretty nice weather up until now, but today takes the cake. It is just a beautiful day."

Grapengeter greeted a few customers and thanked a few who slipped spare change or folded bills into the red kettle's slot.

"Some people give, but I'm seeing a lot of people who don't," she said of donations. "It's not their fault. I know people want to give. It's just the economy. People don't have the money to give. I know it, and I understand that."

Grapengeter talked about how she works as a CNA at Davenport Lutheran Home and takes on bell ringing to earn extra money.

"I love my job, and I love my residents," she said. "I wouldn't trade my job for anything in the world, really."

She was interrupted by walk-up customer, Pastor Josh Matthews, wearing a black "Seinfeld" baseball cap, big ruddy beard, Mount Rushmore hoodie, faded jeans, and ten pale toes sticking out from a pair of battered flip flops.

"I would like to know how I get church members and our youth group involved in volunteering for bell ringing," the jovial pastor said.

Grapengeter showed Matthews the appropriate Salvation Army literature, then considered questions about the day after the midterm election.

Like a lot of people coming and going at the Hy-Vee, Matthews passed on the conversation. A dozen other shoppers also declined to talk about Tuesday's election. Nine of those people said they were, "just glad it's all over."

But Grapengeter paused and considered the heated last few weeks of political campaigning.

"Living here, we get it from both sides of river — Illinois and Iowa," she said, continuing to ring the bell. "The hardest part is the advertisements. It's non-stop on TV, all the time, never-ending.

"And then there was all the stuff in my mail. How much does all that stuff end up costing?"

Grapengeter said she voted because she, "always does." She then echoed others enjoying Wednesday's sun:"There really wasn't one or two issues that were on my mind. Honestly? I voted just to get it over. I just wanted to be done with all of it.

"I didn't want to hear any more ads. I didn't want to see one more thing in my mail. I'm tired of being told to be afraid of this or that. I just want the people elected to do what they say they are going to do. I do want them to help people."

Grapengeter stepped back into the shade for a moment. All the while, she never stopped ringing the bell in her hand. She considered the weather coming.

"Won't be like this after today," she said after an elderly lady in a floppy, bright sun hat deposited a folded bill in the red kettle.

"It will get cold. That's the way it goes," she said. "But I'll have my Christmas music. I never get tired of that."