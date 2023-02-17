Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Latrice Lacey's words may make some readers uncomfortable.

But before we get to Black History Month, the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and learning a little something about the kind of racism too many of Iowa's elected officials are trying to forget, let's cover some of the backstory.

Lacey still is the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and is not without her critics. The agency has faced challenges as past members of the commission's board were openly critical of her. And she's had well-documented battles with the city. When Lacey and the commission announced plans for a listening session about relations between the community and its police, the Davenport Union of Professional Police denounced her and the effort.

Most of the criticism of Lacey stems from her 2018 arrest for an alleged attack on a former friend who, Lacey claimed, was systematically harassing her and her family. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and acquitted of three misdemeanor assault charges after three trials.

Lacey didn't take her lunch time Thursday to discuss her trials or past controversies. Holding a degree in Black history and a law degree, and armed with the experience of working to ensure civil rights for all Davenport residents, she was a no-brainer pick for a discussion on the importance of Black history.

"Studying Black history is a way to avoid committing some of the mistakes of the past," she said. "It's also a way to talk about the residual effects of racism on our society and our communities."

Lacey pointed to the construct of race as an age-old way of dividing human beings. Race was used as a way to enslave people, then used as a way to protect slave owners who had children with slaves.

"The one-drop rule was a way for slave owners to deny their own children any rights to their property or wealth," she said. "So we have an entire population of people moved to this country. They play a crucial role in the development of this country's wealth, and they are unpaid.

"They receive no payment for their labor and no recognition, even if they are the children of white men. That sets up a system of ongoing inequalities. Race remains a way to close out opportunities for Black people."

Only extremists deny the devastating impact of slavery. It is when topics like redlining and other forms of institutional racism are raised that, according to Lacey, people begin to deny the very existence of modern-day racism.

"Redlining was the practice of banks and Realtors, refusing to sell homes in certain areas to Blacks, Jews and Hispanic/Latino people," she said. "But it went beyond that. This was a federal government policy. The federal government set up loan standards, preventing certain people from living in certain areas.

"It was based on the idea that certain people will drive down the value of certain areas if they are allowed to live there. Segregation in areas like Davenport was not de facto — it didn't happen because some people didn't want to live in some area. It largely happened because it was planned."

This institutionalized racism multiplied the very real obstacles Black people and other minorities faced. Want a couple of quick-and-dirty facts? In Iowa, the Black home-ownership rate stands at 30.8%. The rate for whites is 74.6%. In Illinois, the rate for Black home ownership is 41.2%, while the rate for whites is 75.2%.

Those disparities drive a wealth gap between whites and Blacks. According to the Federal Reserve, homeowners have nearly 12 times the wealth of renters. Generational wealth is, of course, fueled by the things we pass on to our children, like homes.

"This is one of the things we can look at that basically destroys our myth of meritocracy in this country," Lacey said. "Look, I'm sure many, many people have worked hard for what they've earned. But working hard does not automatically mean you can overcome the systems put in place that create disadvantages for certain people."

Lacey sees much of the denial of institutional racism whitewashed through the use of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

"The idea that teaching about racism will single out people and make them uncomfortable is unfortunate," she said. "I'm glad 'I Have a Dream' is taught. But what about his letter from a Birmingham jail? What about the reason he wrote that letter — because of a letter he received there from religious leaders who asked him to stop?

"King was largely hated in his time. The federal government worked against him. The Fair Housing Act was passed after he was killed, as a way to stop riots. That is not a comfortable history. Black history is not here to make us comfortable."

Lacey was running out of lunch time. She offered a few words of comfort.

"Why do most people not like talking about the ways racism still exist today? Because most people are basically good. They see the world around them as basically good, too," she said. "The fact is, if most people knew about the systems of racism, about things like redlining, it would change the way they look at their communities.

"I think some people are scared of kids learning about this history because those kids will grow up to question the way things are. And that is uncomfortable."