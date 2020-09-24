Everyday People: Was Andrew Greene hiding out in Edgington?

According to police, Greene accelerated the Suburban at the squad car, forcing the officer to pull the squad car away.

Another pursuit ensued, with the Suburban reaching an estimated 50 mph through neighborhoods while attempting to escape. The Suburban was disabled when it went into a yard, and police say Greene fled on foot.

After he was arrested, the Davenport Police questioned Greene and claimed he said he tried to ram the police car because he "felt like it."

Greene's escape from work release wasn't his first. In late March 2019 he walked off a work-release job at Precision Steel and pleaded guilty to the offense Sept. 11, 2019.

Greene's original offense was seven years ago. Though originally charged with assault in 2013, he pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily harm and was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. Court documents indicate he was credited with time served and fined, but those documents do not chart Greene's path through the correctional system.

Back in Edgington, a few residents who wanted to remain anonymous said "No one knew that guy." A few others said they thought Greene had just moved into the little neighborhood across the road from The Rocket Stop.