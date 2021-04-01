Everyday People: 'We live in a sad world': Strangers remember, mourn Breasia Terrell

"Everyone around here is shaken up," Worrick said. "I've grown up here and lived here my entire life. I think a lot people feel really bad for Breasia and really bad for her family.

"What can we do? We can come here and offer some sign of support, some sign that we care even though we'll never know Breasia's family."

Hippler pulled her brown-eyed daughter close and offered a different answer.

"We live in a sad world," Hippler said.

Others gathered by the small pond.

Katherine Schadt and Jorden Manning made the 30-minute drive from Davenport to scatter red rose petals around the makeshift memorial. A 35-year-old woman who lives just over U.S. Route 61 and a few miles from the pond brought a bouquet of wild flowers.

She didn't want to give her name, but she wanted to leave something behind.

"I drive by this place every single day," the woman said. "I don't know how long Breasia was there, but it's heart-wrenching to think we never saw her. I just want Breasia's family to know we are thinking of them."