Evidence from cellphone leads to gun trafficking charge against Davenport man

A Davenport man first arrested a month ago and charged with a pair of misdemeanors is now accused of felony possession of a handgun stolen in Indiana.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Department said they used video from the man's own cellphone to make their case.

Ray Devon Watkins, 25, is charged with trafficking stolen weapons — one month after he was first arrested and charged with the aggravated misdemeanor of carrying weapons and possession of marijuana after police saw him last month in a Davenport park with a loaded gun.

The crime the Davenport Police allege Watkins committed stems from a traffic stop in Lookout Park at 10 p.m. Aug. 17. Police said Watkins was in a black Ford Fusion and in the park after hours and an officer saw marijuana on his lap while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

While officers conducted the search, they said they found a loaded Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. Officers determined the gun was reported stolen by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sept. 10, 2019.