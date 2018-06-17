An excessive heat warning for the Quad-City area from the National Weather Service will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Monday, according to meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The high Sunday reached 94 degrees, which meant a heat index of near 104 degrees, Ervin said.
The heat index "is what your body, more or less, feels with the air temperature and the humidity,” he said. “Typically, if it’s over 100 degrees, the human body will have trouble keeping cool. That’s the reason why we issue a heat advisory.”
Heat advisories are issued from 100-105, while heat warnings are issued when it feels like 105-110, he said. “Right now an excessive heat warning is in effect from now until (Monday,)" he said.
"When you have consecutive days of heat, there’s a cumulative effect on folks who do not have air conditioning,” he said.
The humidity will be higher on Monday, he said, even though the temperature may be a degree cooler.
“If you know someone in your family that doesn’t have air conditioning, it may be time to get them to a different spot,” Ervin said. “The high (Monday) will be 93 or 94. It will be very similar to today, maybe with a little less wind.”
A cooling-off period will begin Monday night. Highs will be in the middle 80s Tuesday through the end of the week, with rain in the forecast. “A wet week is coming at us,” he said.