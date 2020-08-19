Father of man killed at his son's funeral says the shooting was accidental, not murder

Police later said the suspect, Nuemonei Laster, 24, was captured after a car chase. He faces charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, and interference with official acts with a weapon.

Jamie tried to explain what happened that Saturday morning.

"Nuemonei (Laster) and my son are not kin," Jamie said. "Some people have been saying that. Nuemonei had a child with the sister of one of the mothers of one of my son's children.

"Nuemonei did not come to that funeral to kill my son. He got into an argument with someone else and my son had come out of the funeral home to speak with him."

Jamie said he saw Laster had a gun and tried to grab him.

"I grabbed Nuemonei and that gun went off. Nuemonei did not intend to kill my son. One shot hit my son and killed him. There's a lot of rumors going around about how and why my son was killed.

"I know the truth. I was there."

Jamie said Laster's children were at Jermier's funeral.