Federal government wants tour of old Rock Island County courthouse, but county won't allow it

Mielke said discussion regarding county property usually takes place in closed session anyway, so "there are no consequences for discussion of a matter currently involved in a court case."

But Brunk is refusing. After Morthland sent a message to Brunk asking for the courthouse matter to be placed on the agenda, Brunk replied in an email to Morthland March 1.

"I have not, as chairman, taken any initiative to place the old courthouse on an agenda for the following reasons: The board made a very complicated decision in 2018, and reversing course would be very complicated in itself," Brunk wrote. "The board has held firm on that course of action for the last two and a half years. As discussed, even the consideration of reversing course, could have significant consequences for the county, especially since there are still plaintiffs and attorneys involved with the (courthouse) matter.

"With several briefings, both from me and legal counsel, even recently, there has been no consensus expressed by the board to even consider reversing course.