Federal government wants tour of old Rock Island County courthouse, but county won't allow it

The federal government has requested a tour of the historic Rock Island County courthouse in its search to find the next site of court operations for the Central District of Illinois. The deadline to tour the building is March 22, or the government will move on to consider other properties for lease.
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk says not so fast. According to recent emails from Brunk, previous board members already made the decision to demolish the structure in 2018 and points to litigation brought by Landmarks Illinois and six other plaintiffs, saying discussion of leasing the courthouse "could have significant consequences."
Kovas Palubinskas, a lease contracting officer with the General Services Administration (GSA), sent a letter Feb. 16 to local developer Joe Lemon, asking permission for a federal representative to tour the old courthouse in order to evaluate its suitability as a federal courthouse. Lemon is best known as the developer of Abbey Station, 3031 5th Ave., Rock Island and The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center, 1401 Central Ave., Bettendorf.
"As part of the government's procurement process, it is necessary for the government to tour the offered building," Palubinskas wrote. "This has not occurred to date. Please provide a selection of dates and times that the government can conduct a site tour and building visit within the next 30 days."
Lemon submitted a proposal when the GSA put out a Request for Lease Proposal seeking interested developers for a new site in February 2020. The GSA is requesting a 20-year lease for either a new building or an existing building of 42,000 to 44,000 square feet, preferably in downtown Rock Island.
Lemon has offered to purchase the old courthouse from the county for $500,000 in exchange for renovating the building and leasing it to the federal government.
Board members and residents want the matter discussed
Meanwhile, members of the public and several board members are asking that discussion of the building’s future be placed on next week's county board meeting agendas.
Drue Mielke, Dewayne Cremeens, Lauren Boswell-Loftin, Edna Sowards, Bob Westpfahl, David Adams, Angie Normoyle, Pat O’Brien, Don Johnston, Drew Clevenger and Richard Morthland have said they are open to further talks.
"I don't see any harm in touring the building," Mielke said. "I always believe things can be put on the agenda for discussion. I don't know what the fear is; I think some of the board members do want it discussed. Why wouldn't we want this discussed? It's certainly hanging out there."
Mielke said discussion regarding county property usually takes place in closed session anyway, so "there are no consequences for discussion of a matter currently involved in a court case."
But Brunk is refusing. After Morthland sent a message to Brunk asking for the courthouse matter to be placed on the agenda, Brunk replied in an email to Morthland March 1.
"I have not, as chairman, taken any initiative to place the old courthouse on an agenda for the following reasons: The board made a very complicated decision in 2018, and reversing course would be very complicated in itself," Brunk wrote. "The board has held firm on that course of action for the last two and a half years. As discussed, even the consideration of reversing course, could have significant consequences for the county, especially since there are still plaintiffs and attorneys involved with the (courthouse) matter.
"With several briefings, both from me and legal counsel, even recently, there has been no consensus expressed by the board to even consider reversing course.
"While I have followed the will of the board, and in doing so, have worked to protect the county and its taxpayers, should there be a consensus on the board for a discussion on the old courthouse, then I would obviously follow that directive. Because, as many members have heard me say, in addition to working for the people of District 13 and all county residents, I work for all of you as well," Brunk wrote.
Board member Scott Noyd said the March 22 deadline to consider the courthouse is too soon. Besides, he said the county would not be able to just offer the building to Lemon; it would have to be put out for a public bidding process.
"I think we're behind the eight ball on that," Noyd said. "We would need an RFP (request for proposal) to do that. The time frame is not there."
Angie Normoyle disagrees.
"I think this is a different scenario than the initial (private property) proposals the board considered (in 2018)," she said. "It could be constructive if we had additional discussions. A courthouse is a good fit for that building."
Members of the public also are continuing their campaign to save the courthouse. A new voice in that fight is Mary Fuhr, wife of 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Justice Frank Fuhr. Unlike former Chief Justice Walter Braud, known for his vocal support to tear down the courthouse, Judge Fuhr and the other circuit court justices have refrained from public comment.
Mary Fuhr said her views are her own. Fuhr called Brunk and followed up again by email Feb. 25 asking that she be placed on the March board agendas to discuss leasing the courthouse. Brunk denied her request in a March 2 email.
"As we discussed on the phone, I appreciate your interest in the old court house. With that said, we will not be able to accommodate your request to be placed on committee or board agendas regarding the old court house," Brunk wrote. "With others having been denied this same request, based on the advice of counsel, it would also be recognized as preferential treatment. As I stated the other day, the three minute public comment remains available at all our meetings."
Fuhr isn't taking no for an answer. She replied to Brunk March 3 and copied all board members and the Dispatch-Argus.
"I would like Mr. Brunk to elaborate on his denial of my request to ensure compliance with Illinois statutory law governing public meetings," Fuhr wrote.
Fuhr said if Lemon buys the building and leases it to the federal government, it's estimated he would pay between $750,000 to $1 million annually in property taxes.
"Although there are other contenders in Rock Island for the federal courthouse, those properties are already subject to property taxes," she wrote. "The chance to put a federal district courthouse in this beautiful building is the opportunity of a lifetime. As you are well aware, the Rock Island County courthouse is one of four finalists under consideration by the General Services Administration."
Brunk maintains his position.
"I have been following the will of the board," Brunk said Thursday. "The board made a very complicated decision in 2018. There has been no consensus of board members that have approached me and said 'Richard, I think we need to reverse course on this.'"
However, if there is a consensus of 13 board members asking him to place it on the agenda, Brunk said he will comply.
The county board committee of the whole meets Wednesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m.