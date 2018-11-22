Santa will visit the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center in Clinton from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Milk and cookies will be sponsored by Krumpet’s Bakery Café. There will be a Wonderland Workshop make-and-take area, too.
Miss Jean will visit Sunday for chess, juggling, and logic puzzles.
Other events will include:
- WOW Wednesday, 2-5 p.m. Sponsored by U.S. Bank Foundation, visitors can have creative fun with geometric shapes called tangrams. WOW Wednesday is geared for school-aged kids and their families. Miss Jean will be on hand again.
- Funtime Friday, 10 a.m. Sponsored by Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation, the event will start the countdown to Christmas. Snacks will be included in this program designed for preschoolers and their grownups, although all ages of children are welcome, including older siblings and families who home-school.
- The seventh annual New Year’s Eve party will be 3-5:30 p.m. Dec. 31, when the museum will be decorated in games, activities and crafts for families. Other features will include face-painting, balloon animals, a giant bounce house and prizes. A 1,000-balloon drop will begin at 5:15 p.m.
The Discovery Center is at 332 8th Ave. S., at the foot of the U.S. 30 bridge over the Mississippi River.
For more information, call 563-243-3600 or email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org