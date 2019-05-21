The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a one-stop-shop disaster recovery center in the city’s North Park Mall complex, with recovery efforts from Davenport’s worst flooding event in recent memory well underway.
Opened Tuesday, the center is at 320 W. Kimberly Rd. Suite 3001 in the building last occupied by Office Max, which closed its Davenport store last year. Those seeking assistance can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit the webpage disasterassistance.gov.
Services offered at Davenport’s disaster recovery center include help registering for FEMA’s individual assistance program, completing paperwork, checking the status of a pending application, and more. Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The center will be closed for Memorial Day and the preceding Saturday, May 25.
FEMA is advising people seeking assistance to have the following information handy when they visit the disaster recovery center:
- Social Security number
- Address of the damaged primary residence
- Description of the damage
- Information about insurance coverage
- A current contact telephone number
- An address where they can receive mail
- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds
The assistance from FEMA comes a little more than a week after Scott County was added to the list of Iowa counties eligible for federal disaster aid. Massive flooding from the Mississippi River spilled through downtown Davenport on April 30 after a temporary flood barrier broke. Other flooding has affected communities on the eastern and western sides of the state.
Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the agency would begin offering on-the-ground personnel to assist with access to resources available specifically for small business owners.
Resources open to small businesses include economic injury assessments and cash flow projections. Loans of up to $2 million are also available for businesses to put toward real estate improvement, inventory replacement and other business assets.
SBA resources are also to be available at the recovery center in North Park Mall. The SBA also has set up in the Eastern Iowa Community College’s downtown campus at 101 W. 3rd St.
In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack encouraged those affected by flooding to sign up for help from FEMA.
“The first step towards receiving federal assistance is by registering with FEMA,” Loebsack said. “As the city, state and federal government work to fully recover and eventually rebuild, it is important that each person who was affected by the floods registers with FEMA, so they can best direct resources to where they are most needed.”