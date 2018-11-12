Quad-City Arts Festival of Trees started with a luncheon, the vision of a community leader — and the death of one of the most beloved movie stars of all time.
Former Quad-Citian Diane Sulg, now of Charlotte, North Carolina, started what is now one of the most popular events in the Quad-Cities and a regional hallmark for the holiday season.
But in 1985, the Quad-City environment wasn’t so sparkly.
“That was a very down time, in the mid-’80s,” she said. Agricultural manufacturers either had shut down or scaled back.
From 1986 to 1988, International Harvester Farmall Works in Rock Island, the Caterpillar plants in Davenport and Bettendorf and the J.I. Case plants in Bettendorf and Rock Island closed. A Quad-City recession was caused by the collapse of the Midwest farm economy, which included inflation that caused interest rates to soar. Tax cuts of 1981 opened a huge deficit that kept real estate rates high. Discouraged farmers stopped buying machinery. The drop in demand resulted in layoffs at the plants.
It was a bleak era. Still, Sulg remembers, “There was a big heart in the Quad-Cities.”
She was a stay-at-home mother with two young children. Also, she was a member, and eventually president, of Junior League of the Quad-Cities. As part of her League duties, she attended a seminar about how to market events and secure businesses as sponsors.
That was in the back of her mind when she began to substitute for a Visiting Artists representative. Sulg was among those who drove the artists around to various spots where they did presentations.
About then, Sulg read a magazine story about a Festival of Trees in Atlanta. She thought such a holiday celebration was just what the Quad-Cities needed. At a luncheon, she told the Visiting Artists Guild about the event, which involved people decorating trees, which had sponsors. There was a lot of enthusiasm, so Sulg gave people at the luncheon assignments, breaking the event into categories such as “entertainers” and “sponsors.”
It wasn’t easy to educate the community about what was going to happen. “People thought we were placing trees on the riverfront,” she remembers.
From that group and others she knew in the community, she formed a core group of volunteers in September 1985.
One of the original festival supporters was Carmen Darland, who eventually became chairwoman of the first Celebrity Lunch, and later served as Quad-City Arts executive director for 10 years. She will retire in December.
Darland, Sulg and the others "had a year of planning, and it just mushroomed,” Sulg said.
There was little funding for the arts at that time in the Quad-Cities, Sulg remembers. “It was grim,” she said.
But the first festival in November 1986 brought together a new wave of excitement about and for the arts.
While Sulg’s vision came together, she employed the method of “R ‘n’ D” — “rip-off and duplicate,” she joked. She’s from Boston, and she kept in mind the city’s First Night, a New Year's celebration of artistic performances that is a Boston tradition.
The first year, the group had an idea about a family event, which became McDonald’s Family Night. She remembers that local radio personality Spike O’Dell did the radio commercials for the event that was held, as it is now, at the Davenport RiverCenter.
“That Friday night, we were so packed that the fire marshal was threatening to shut us down,” she said.
The next day, the event was open until 4 p.m. A gala was planned for Saturday night. “The RiverCenter only had about four hours to set up for about 450 black-tie attendees for a cocktail hour,” she said.
An orchestra played during the cocktail hour that preceded the dinner. Then-Gov. Terry Branstad and his wife, Chris, were at her table, she remembers.
The highlight of the night was “An Evening with Cary Grant,” when the famed actor was supposed to appear before a sold-out crowd at the Adler Theatre.
Grant was staying at the Blackhawk Hotel with his wife, Barbara Harris. He became ill during an afternoon rehearsal and was helped from the stage to his hotel room.
“While I was seated for dinner, I learned that he could not go on,” Sulg said.
She made the announcement that Grant was ill. “We know he’s such a trouper, and he wanted to go on,” she told the assemblage.
Upstairs, Grant's condition rapidly deteriorated and, despite his protests, the decision was made to move him to a Davenport hospital. A scheme was hatched: A decoy who looked like Grant went out through the front door, Sulg remembers, while the actor was taken through the kitchen on a gurney to a hospital.
At 11:22 p.m. Nov. 29, 1986, Cary Grant died in Davenport.
“Word came back to me about 11:45,” she remembers. And suddenly she was left to deal with United Press International, Associated Press and The National Enquirer.
The next day, people came to the Adler and the RiverCenter just to see the place where Grant died. And to come to the festival. “We had a line all day to get in that Sunday,” Sulg said.
Afterward, “People came up to me and said, ‘This is the most exciting thing that’s ever happened in downtown Davenport,’” Sulg remembers. “It did change the Quad-City perception of what an event could be.”
The festival continued to grow every year, with major additions that include a Holiday Parade with gigantic helium balloons. That enhanced the feeling that the festival is a big deal, she said.
Over the years, the event transitioned. “Out of that grew a vision among the arts groups in the Quad-Cities,” Sulg said. “Quad-City Arts grew out of Visiting Artists and the Quad-City Arts Council.”
When Sulg and her husband, Madis, moved from the Quad-Cities, other community members steered the festival to even bigger proportions. The late Karen Getz was devoted to the festival for about 18 years. She was the director of the festival from 1991 to 1994.
“I have to thank all those people that got on board and made the Festival of Trees so good,” Sulg said. Before that, "The Quad-Cities did not know how good it was."