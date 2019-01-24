DAVENPORT – The Figge Art Museum opens a new exhibit, “Animals in the Museum,” in the second-floor Katz Gallery beginning Saturday, at 225 W. 2nd St.
More than 60 works of art drawn primarily from the Figge’s collection – including paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs and video – will be on display. This exhibition will celebrate the artistry involved in the depiction of wildlife including animals as symbols, fantastic animals, beasts of burden and animals as pets, according to a museum release.
“Our relationship with animals has changed drastically throughout history. Ancient people lived in close proximity to beasts that they simultaneously feared and worshiped as well as hunted for food,” the release said. “In the not-so-distant past, animals were an integral part of everyday life as a means of transportation and labor. For most people in the 21st century, the closest interaction with animals occurs in their homes.
"This trajectory from gods to companions is reflected in the artworks on display and allows visitors the chance to explore their own relationship to the animals in their lives."
“Animals in the Museum” is co-curated by Figge assistant curator Vanessa Sage and preparator/assistant registrar Josh Johnson. Sage will give a free talk about the exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, after a happy hour with cash bar starting at 4 p.m.
The exhibit, sponsored by Barbara Leidenfrost in loving memory of her husband, Oscar Leidenfrost, will be on view through April 28.